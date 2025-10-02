Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The signing ceremony took place in Kisumu, with Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o representing the county government and UN-Habitat Executive Director in Kenya, Anaclaudia Rossbach, signing on behalf of the UN agency/Kisumu County

County News

Kisumu, UN-Habitat sign Sh2.7bn deal for social housing upgrade

The initiative, valued at Sh2.7 billion for both Kisumu and Nairobi, aims to promote sustainable, inclusive, and community-led urban development under the Partnership for the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda (PINUA) plan.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 2 — Kisumu has signed a Letter of Intent with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to roll out a large-scale social housing upgrade programme in the county.

The initiative, valued at Sh2.7 billion for both Kisumu and Nairobi, aims to promote sustainable, inclusive, and community-led urban development under the Partnership for the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda (PINUA) plan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The signing ceremony took place in Kisumu, with Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o representing the county government and UN-Habitat Executive Director in Kenya, Anaclaudia Rossbach, signing on behalf of the UN agency.

Under the agreement, both parties commit to jointly implementing the housing upgrade project, which Governor Nyong’o said will primarily target vulnerable groups.

“The PINUA programme [is] designed to benefit the most vulnerable members of the community,” Nyong’o said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to fostering sustainable neighborhoods equipped with essential services.

Beginning November 1, 2025, the county government, working with UN-Habitat, will launch pilot projects in Kibuye Estate and Muhoroni Sub-County, based on designs and models developed through extensive public participation.

The programme will focus on upgrading informal settlements by providing essential social infrastructure such as schools, sanitation facilities, affordable rental housing, early childhood development centres, and public open spaces.

It also supports incremental housing models, allowing families to progressively build and eventually own decent homes.

Rossbach emphasized UN-Habitat’s global commitment to driving transformative change in urban areas:

“This partnership is crucial in advancing our new strategy, which focuses on improving housing access and digitally transforming informal settlements for everyone.”

According to UN-Habitat housing architect Fred Omenya, the pilot phase will begin in January 2026 with the construction of two blocks of 24 housing units in Kibuye Estate.

360 units

The full project will eventually deliver 360 affordable one- and two-bedroom units, which will remain part of the county’s rental housing stock.

UN-Habitat will fully fund construction, with costs estimated at Sh1.8 million for one-bedroom units, Sh2.4 million for two-bedroom units, and Sh2.7 million for three-bedroom units.

In Muhoroni’s Shauri Yako area, the project will adopt a cooperative financial model backed by the European Union, enabling the construction of up to 800 housing units of varying sizes.

Of these, the project will provide 20 homes free of charge to the most vulnerable families, while financing the remaining 780 units through cooperative savings and loans.

Omenya clarified that redevelopment in Kibuye will be carefully managed.

“We’re not demolishing the entire Kibuye Estate. Only five blocks will be taken down to make room for two high-rise buildings, which will house half of the current residents across 24 units.”

The project, he stressed, follows extensive public consultations to ensure it reflects community needs and aspirations.

Governor Nyong’o framed the initiative as part of a broader social contract with Kisumu’s residents:

“This project is about more than just housing — it’s about dignity, opportunity, and peace. By investing in secure, inclusive homes, Kisumu is demonstrating that housing for all is achievable.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights league welcomes transfer of Baby Pendo case to Kisumu, decries delays

Despite this procedural victory, human rights advocates cautioned that the venue change is only a small step toward accountability, stressing that survivors continue to...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA commits Sh20mn for permanent removal of Kisumu’s killer roundabout

In its place, a central road median will be constructed to separate the dual carriageways.

5 days ago

County News

Kisumu residents urged to explore local attractions ahead of World Tourism Day

Kisumu County Executive for Tourism, Farida Salim, emphasized that the region is home to numerous attractions that remain undiscovered by many locals.

7 days ago

Headlines

MP Rosa Buyu links Kisumu gangs to political funding ahead of 2027 polls

Buyu lifted the lid on the growing influence of goons allegedly funded by politicians, warning that the trend, if left unchecked, could spiral into...

September 20, 2025

Kenya

14 Families Displaced as bulldozers flatten property in land Ownership Dispute

Ochieng added that a previous attempt to evict him in 2022 was stopped by a court-issued restraining order, which barred the County Government of...

September 20, 2025

Kenya

Govt boosts patrols on Lake Victoria Amid fishermen disputes

KISUMU, Kenya Sept 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced plans to revamp security operations on Lake Victoria in a bid to...

September 18, 2025

Headlines

Ex-Councilors seek Ruto-Raila”s intervention over denied Pension Payout

"The co-principals should put their heads together and find a way to help us. Some of our members are living in abject poverty,” the...

September 3, 2025

County News

Separate fires in two Kisumu schools leave heavy losses, student injured

At Onjiko Boys, one student was injured while attempting to flee the blaze and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility in Ahero,...

September 2, 2025