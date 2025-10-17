Kisumu leaders urge calm ahead of Raila Odinga’s homecoming after Nairobi chaos leaves four dead

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17— Leaders in Kisumu have appealed to young people to keep peace and order on Saturday as the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrives in the lakeside city for public viewing and an overnight vigil in Bondo.

Raila died in India on Wednesday, aged 80, and his body was repatriated on Thursday to a heroic and chaotic welcome that saw hundreds storm the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and even board the Kenya Airways plane that had ferried his remains.

Speaking at a Thursday media briefing, Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa and Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o said a dignified farewell would best honour Odinga’s legacy, urging crowds to avoid confrontations with security officers and to follow guidance from organisers.

“The Regional Commissioner has said very clearly that people in this region love peace,” Governor Nyong’o said. “Let that be proven on Saturday.” Mworoa added that residents had an opportunity to show the world the dignity with which they celebrate one of their own: “We ask everyone to be very peaceful. That is all we are asking.”

The call comes a day after chaotic scenes in Nairobi at Kasarani Stadium, where a crowd surge toward restricted areas during the public viewing of Odinga’s body sparked clashes and police opened fire and used tear gas, leaving at least four dead and several injured.

Earlier, a planned lying-in-state at Parliament Buildings was disrupted when thousands overwhelmed security barriers, forcing it to be moved to Kasarani.

Authorities in Kisumu say preparations are in place for Saturday’s events, with enhanced coordination between national and county teams. “We are preparing the ground and making sure security arrangements are done properly,” said Nyong’o. Officials indicated that further public advisories on access and movement will be issued ahead of the procession.

Kisumu—long the heartbeat of Odinga’s political base—is expected to receive tens of thousands of mourners. Local leaders urged discipline, noting reports that many youths plan to spend Friday night near Jomo Kenyatta International Sports Stadium (Mamboleo) to await the cortege. “This is your day,” Nyong’o told youths. “Don’t spoil it. Let us send off our hero in peace.”

Odinga’s national programme includes Friday’s State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, followed by Saturday’s public viewing in Kisumu and an overnight vigil in Bondo, with burial on Sunday at Opoda Farm. Further details on traffic, security and public access are expected from the organising committee.