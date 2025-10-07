Kisumu County Govt begin process of replacing old houses

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Kisumu County Government has launched an ambitious housing renewal program aimed at replacing aging and dilapidated housing units with modern high-rise residential blocks.

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga, announced that the latest in a series of urban regeneration projects will break ground on Thursday in Kisumu, Milimani posh estate.

Wanga says the development marks a significant step in the county government’s ongoing efforts to upgrade old estates, to meet the modern housing standards expected in an urban center.

“We are replacing structures that are no longer fit for habitation with contemporary, well-planned housing units that reflect the aspirations of a growing city,” said Wanga. “This is part of our broader urban regeneration strategy that’s taking shape across Kisumu.”

The County is partnering with National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to develop houses within Milimani to comprise 162 modern apartments.

Wanga says the residential works will rise to 9 floors, in line with modern planning standards.

“The project will also include infrastructure upgrades such as an improved sewer and water system, paved walkways and security features and community utilities,’ he said.

Addressing the press in Kisumu at the site, where the NSSF project will be launched on Thursday, Wanga says the construction is expected to take 18 months, with competition targeted for early 2027.

The City Manager says the Milimani project is one of several regeneration projects currently underway as the county moves to replace older housing units.

The estates with older housing units that have been brought down and new structures are being constructed includes, Lumumba, Makasembo and Anderson.

UN Habitat is also set to start construction in the estates of Arina, Mosque and Shaurimoyo, Kibuye and Muhoroni.

“By the end of Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s term, Kisumu will have seen the rollout of at least nine affordable and modern housing schemes under this urban renewal programme,” Wanga stated.

The City Manager also revealed plans to introduce innovative ownership models in neighborhoods like Kaloleni and Obunga, where residents may not have formal land titles.

Under the proposed system, locals will be able to co-own floors or units in newly developed apartments.

“If someone builds a seven-storey building in Obunga and you are granted ownership of the first and second floors, with good sanitation, proper sewerage, and modern finishes, would you not accept it?” posed Wanga.

“This is about dignity, inclusion, and planning for the future.”