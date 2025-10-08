Connect with us

County News

Kisii County cuts taxes for small businesses, hikes Billboard and Soapstone fees in Finance Bill 2025

Published

KISII, Kenya Oct 7 – The Kisii County Assembly has today passed the 2025 Finance Bill, aimed at streamlining county finances and improving transparency in the management of public resources.

Speaking at the County Assembly premises, Finance Committee Chairperson and Monyerero Ward MCA Peter Otachi said the new bill is designed to ease the tax burden on residents compared to the 2024 bill.

Otachi noted that the assembly had adopted differentiated but fair tax rates across sub-county, municipal, and county levels, taking into consideration the varying income levels generated by businesses in each area.

“We have eliminated taxes for street preachers, and small business owners holding a single business permit will now pay KSh 500, down from the previous KSh 1,500 to KSh 2,500,” said Otachi.

For boda boda riders, the new rates are set at KSh 300 per month or KSh 2,000 annually. Meanwhile, construction permit fees have been reduced from KSh 10,000 to KSh 5,000.

Otachi urged residents to make all payments at sub-county offices to avoid falling victim to fraud.

“Please avoid scammers by paying only at designated sub-county offices,” he advised.

The Bill proposes increments on Soapstone business which have been raised from KSh 20,000 to KSh 50,000, while billboard advertisement fees rose sharply from KSh 165,000 to KSh 500,000.

The Finance Bill is expected to be implemented in the upcoming financial year, subject to assent by Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

