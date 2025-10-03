Kindiki Urges Youth to Register to Vote, Choose Preferred Leaders in 2027 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on eligible voters to turn up and register in order to participate in the coming elections.

The DP said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s ongoing registration is for them to be included in the voters’ roll, asking them to take full advantage of it.

“I want to ask all the eligible voters who have not registered to do so because it is their right to vote but they will only participate if they are registered,” DP stated.

The Deputy President spoke on Friday during Kangema Constituency Economic Empowerment Engagement at General Kago Stadium in Kangema town, Murang’a County.

“This is a democratic nation and you can only choose your leaders through your vote. I ask you to encourage our youths to register so they can elect the leaders they desire. Without your vote, you cannot be in a position to participate in making that choice,” the DP emphasized.

On development, Kindiki warned contractors handling development projects against laxity and sloppiness saying the government will not entertain attempts to frustrate their delivery within the agreed timelines.

Kindiki said the administration is keen on timely completion of projects after investing billions of shillings for faster completion to benefit the people.

“We want all projects to be completed faster and on time. Contractors who are slowing down work yet they have been paid will be tasked to explain why they are frustrating government-funded projects,” said Kindiki.

The Deputy President said all Mau Mau roads in Mt. Kenya region must be completed on time saying the government has released funds to the contractors including those in charge of the sections in Kangema constituency.

“It’s unacceptable to play around with public projects. We have disbursed funds for the roads but we have received reports they are dragging their feet. We will not entertain such,” he reiterated.

At the same time, the Deputy President assured residents of Kangema and Murang’a County that the government will ensure ongoing projects are completed and the commencement of those in the pipeline.

“We are keen on completing the projects which are ongoing as well as starting those we have planned for.I urge you to be patient and understanding as we deliver them as promised. Those who are criticizing us should do so fairly and genuinely not through lies and blackmail,” he said.

The DP highlighted several projects funded by the government which are presently in various stages of completion in the county.

They include 23 modern markets worth Sh3 billion which are near completion. Among them are Karugia and Kagira in Kangema constituency.

Also Sh11 billion has been allocated to affordable houses in the county with many of them progressing well. The government has also set aside Sh3.4 billion for new hostels in Murang’a University College, Murang’a Teachers College, all KMTCS and technical institutes in the area.

Additionally, Sh1.2 billion has been released for extension of last-mile electricity connection in the county with Kangema benefitting with Sh270 million.

Also Sh60 million has been disbursed for carpeting of roads in Kangema with another Sh30 million to be released soon. The Deputy President promised another Sh50 million on top.

The General Kago Stadium in Kangema which is named after prominent Mau Mau leader General Kago will also be uplifted to international standards.

Also, Kangema Level 4 will be properly equipped and adequate doctors and other medical personnel deployed.

The DP welcomed the decision by Murang’a leaders to continue working closely with the government.

“This has been achieved because of the hardwork of elected leaders from Murang’a who have aligned themselves with the government and have relentlessly pushed for these development projects,” he revealed.

The DP challenged leaders to serve the people and stop lamenting instead of being in the frontline looking for solutions to challenges facing them. He dismissed the opposition for chest thumping and pride yet they have failed to provide solutions to problems bedeviling the country.

“The major role of leaders is to listen to the people and address their issues, that’s why I thank your leaders in a special way for doing so. It is not right for a leader to lament alongside wananchi yet they are more privileged and are in a better place to find solutions,” Prof. Kindiki stressed.

He also urged the residents to register for SHA medical cover saying the figures are still low in the county.

Further, he said the Linda Mama cover for expectant mothers has been expanded to Linda Jamii that is more comprehensive and covers the whole family.