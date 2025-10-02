Kindiki roots for diversification to Kenya further tourism sector growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for greater diversification of Kenya’s tourist destinations and experiences to attract more visitors and accelerate growth in the sector.

Speaking on Thursday during the official opening of the 15th Magical Kenya Travel Expo at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kindiki urged stronger collaboration with Kenya’s globally respected figures in sports and other fields to boost the country’s international profile and draw more visitors.

He noted that while Kenya’s traditional attractions—wildlife safaris, cultural heritage, and coastal retreats—remain popular, the country must innovate to stay competitive amid stiff regional and global competition.

“Kenya’s traditional offerings may continue to draw visitors, but they must be complemented by new and innovative products,” the Deputy President said.

This year’s expo has attracted 417 exhibitors and more than 6,500 delegates from around the world, reaffirming Kenya’s position as a key player in the global tourism landscape.

Kindiki highlighted sports, cultural, faith, and heritage tourism as priority areas to broaden Kenya’s appeal, ensuring the country caters to diverse visitor interests—from thrill-seekers to spiritual pilgrims.

Kenya welcomed nearly 2.4 million visitors in 2024, a 15 per cent increase from 2023. Tourism revenue rose by 20 percent to Sh452 billion (USD 3.5 billion), with domestic tourism also showing strong growth potential.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Kenya’s tourism sector is projected to contribute a record Sh1.2 trillion (USD 9.3 billion) to the economy in 2025—equivalent to more than 7 percent of GDP—and support 1.7 million jobs, or over 8 percent of total employment.

Stiff competition

Despite this momentum, Kindiki acknowledged that Kenya faces stiff competition.

“We remain head above shoulders when ranked against our East African brothers, but struggle when compared to destinations in North and South Africa. With Africa emerging as one of the strongest-performing regions in global tourism recovery for 2025, we must do more to tap into this growth and drive performance,” he said.

The Deputy President praised the Ministry of Tourism’s astro-tourism initiative, which leverages Kenya’s equatorial positioning, and pointed to the potential of desert safaris in regions such as Chalbi, positioning them to rival similar offerings in the Middle East and Asia.

He further cited Kenya’s global sporting excellence, innovations such as M-PESA, and its international stature—anchored by hosting key United Nations institutions—as platforms for showcasing Kenya’s diverse identity.

“Over and above the Kenya of the Big Five is the Kenya of M-PESA and mobile money, the Kenya of Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenya of Wangari Maathai, of innovation, leadership, and youthful energy. Kenya’s identity is one of profound diversity,” Kindiki emphasized.

The Deputy President underscored the sector’s critical role in socio-economic growth, noting that every visitor supports multiple industries.

“Every tourist who comes to Kenya supports our agricultural sector through the food they consume, our transport sector by traveling on our roads, railways, and airspace, our cottage industries by buying crafts, and our hospitality sector through hotels, conferences, and entertainment facilities they patronize,” he said.

Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring Kenya remains a top global destination by diversifying its tourism products and fully capitalising on renewed global interest in Africa.