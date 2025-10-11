Connect with us

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kindiki: Government Won’t Be Distracted by Premature Politics

The Deputy President reiterated that the government's priority remains delivering tangible results to Kenyans, noting that political competition will only take centre stage at the right time

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 11-Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed attempts by the opposition to draw the government into what he termed as premature and useless politics, saying such distractions are counterproductive and time-wasting.

Speaking on Saturday during a Maara Constituency Economic Empowerment Forum in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi County, Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on completing key development projects that will transform livelihoods across the country.

“It is not yet time to engage in premature and useless politics. Those enticing us to politick now are our enemies. We must refuse their invitation because we have a lot to deliver including ensuring roads, electricity, and market projects are completed on time,” he said.

The Deputy President reiterated that the government’s priority remains delivering tangible results to Kenyans, noting that political competition will only take centre stage at the right time.

“We have no time for politics. This is the time to build our country. But when the time comes, we are unmatched experts and will deliver an unparalleled contest,” he added.

Prof. Kindiki listed several ongoing projects in Tharaka Nithi County, saying all stalled works have been revived. These include the Chogoria–Weru Road and Keria–Kathwana Road, which were abandoned in 2018, alongside new projects such as the Katharaka–Kanoro and Mitheru–Kamashuku roads funded by the current administration.

He pledged to personally oversee the timely completion of these projects.

“I will make sure all these roads are completed without further delays. As Deputy President, I take full responsibility for their delivery and the completion of all other projects in Tharaka Nithi,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki also announced the start of the Sh8 billion reconstruction of the Nithi Bridge, a notorious blackspot that has claimed hundreds of lives over the years. He said the project fulfills a promise made by President William Ruto and will finally resolve a decades-long safety concern.

“No one told Moi, Kibaki, or Uhuru to serve one term, yet none of them rebuilt the Nithi Bridge. President Ruto will complete it, and he will serve two terms. That is our commitment,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President further revealed that the last-mile electricity connection budget for Tharaka Nithi has been tripled from Sh400 million to Sh1.2 billion this financial year, alongside accelerated progress on the Chogoria Modern Market, which is nearing completion.

He said plans are underway to construct at least six new markets in each of the county’s three constituencies Maara, Tharaka, and Chuka-Igambang’ombe to boost trade and local enterprise.

“We have no reason not to deliver development to the people of Tharaka Nithi. We will work with all leaders in the county to complete ongoing projects and push for more,” he affirmed.

In this article:
