Kindiki Assures Equal Development for All Regions, Regardless of Politics

NAROK, Kenya Oct 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured the residents of Narok that President William Ruto’s administration is committed to ensuring equal development across the country, emphasizing that no region will be sidelined based on political affiliation or tribal lines.

Speaking during an Economic Empowerment Forum in Kojong’a, Narok East, Kindiki reiterated that all leaders elected across the country are part of one government and that Kenya has one President who serves all citizens equally, regardless of who they voted for.

He reminded the people that we are one nation, under one flag, and one people.

The Deputy President highlighted several ongoing development projects in Narok County, noting that the Ntulele Market is complete and ready for commissioning, while the Nairragie Enkare Market, valued at KSh 179 million, is under construction.

He also mentioned that the Ngong–Suswa Road is nearing completion, and that plans are underway for the construction of the Narok International Airport, which will allow tourists to land directly in Narok instead of Nairobi.

Kindiki further revealed that the government has allocated KSh 2.4 billion for electricity connections in Narok County, targeting 14,000 households, and KSh 213 million from that amount has been allocated for Narok East, which will connect 1,200 households to the national grid.

He, however, noted that the current allocation is not sufficient and pledged to engage the President alongside the area MP to secure more funding for the project.

The Deputy President also urged the opposition to present their agenda and development plans to the people instead of engaging in tribal politics.

He emphasized that no one chooses their tribe and that every Kenyan should feel free to live and do business anywhere in the country.

He said that the government has clearly outlined its agenda focused on building markets, roads, schools, electricity, empowerment and others.

The DP added that time will come when every leader will be judged by their development record and that leaders should compete on ideas and progress, not on tribalism or division, but on tangible development records.