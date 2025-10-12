Kiharu MP Nyoro Warns of Mounting Debt as Loan-Funded Projects Stall

MURANGA, Kenya Oct 12 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has raised concerns over the National Youth Opportunity (Nyota) Program, claiming it is funded by loans from the World Bank but has delivered minimal results on the ground.

Speaking during the 25th anniversary celebration of the Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF), Nyoro warned that Kenya’s public debt has increased by more than KSh 1 trillion in just eight months.

He alleged that much of the borrowed money is being channeled into non-existent or stalled projects, including stadiums and other development programs.

Nyoro urged the government to shift its focus from politics to economic recovery, cautioning that continued reliance on debt could jeopardize the welfare of future generations.