Governors, KMPDU in crucial talks to end 151-day Kiambu doctors’ strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Council of Governors (CoG) has convened a high-level meeting with officials from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and representatives from Kiambu County in a fresh effort to end a prolonged doctors’ strike that has paralyzed public health services in the devolved unit.

The meeting, underway at the CoG headquarters in Delta Corner, Westlands, is led by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, the CoG Whip, and Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Shariff Nassir, who heads the CoG Health Committee.

CoG Secretariat said the talks attended by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi aim to unlock a prolonged standoff that has crippled operations of county-run hospitals, strained emergency units, and triggered public outcry over alleged preventable deaths in Kiambu’s health facilities.

The negotiations come amid mounting pressure on both the CoG and the Kiambu County Government following a petition KMPDU filed in Parliament on October 14, seeking legislative intervention over what it described as “a sustained pattern of neglect and illegality” by the county administration.

KMPDU Secretary-General Dr. Davji Atellah accused the devolved unit of repeatedly breaching employment laws, failing to remit medical insurance premiums, delaying salaries, and ignoring court rulings that had ordered conciliation.

“The strike, which began on May 27, 2025, has now lasted 138 days — one of the longest in Kenya’s history,” Dr. Atellah said in the petition.

“It was precipitated by Kiambu County’s breach of multiple employment commitments, including the Return-to-Work Formula signed on May 8, 2024.”

‘Callous’ Governor’s Council

The stalemate intensified when KMPDU sharply criticized the CoG for dismissing reports of 131 infant deaths linked to the ongoing health crisis.

In a strongly worded statement, Atellah accused the Council of showing “callous insensitivity and disdain” after CoG Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi described the reports as “pure mischief” and “false publication.”

“The CoG’s attempt to dismiss the tragic and documented deaths of 131 newborns in Kiambu County is a grotesque display of indifference, political malice, and a shameful dereliction of their duty to protect life,” KMPDU said on October 7.

The union demanded a public apology, an independent investigation into the deaths, and renewed dialogue to restore health services, warning that the crisis represented a national disgrace.

Nationwide strike threat

KMPDU threatened to issue a countrywide strike notice on October 25 in solidarity with its members in Kiambu, unless the grievances are addressed.

The prolonged strike has also drawn concern from both Parliament and the Judiciary.

Justice Stephen Radido of the Employment and Labour Relations Court earlier directed conciliatory talks between the parties, but several attempts at mediation by the Ministry of Labour have failed.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s Health Committee, chaired by Dr. James Nyikal, is considering KMPDU’s petition and could summon Governor Kimani Wamatangi and other county officials to explain the continued non-compliance with employment and labour laws.

At Friday’s meeting, both the CoG and union leaders are under pressure to reach a breakthrough to avert further deterioration of healthcare services in Kiambu.

Sources told Capital News discussions are centered on unpaid salaries, promotions, medical cover, and adherence to the Return-to-Work Formula.

The CoG Secretariat invited the press for a scheduled news conference at 12pm where the Governors’ Council and KMPDU will give an update on the outcome.