Khalwale faces UDA expulsion over disloyalty after anti-Ruto stance in Malava

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale could lose his position as Senate Majority Whip after the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) issued him a disciplinary notice for supporting a rival candidate in the forthcoming Malava Constituency by-election scheduled for November 27.

Charles Njenga, UDA’s Disciplinary Committee Chairperson, said the party has given the outspoken legislator fourteen days to respond to allegations that he openly campaigned for Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP–K) candidate Seth Panyako, instead of backing UDA’s flagbearer David Ndakwa.

“Your support for the said opposing candidate has been open, vocal, conspicuous, and substantial, clearly demonstrating that you are promoting a position against your own party’s interest, and therefore acting outside the expected conduct of a member of the UDA, as expressly provided for in its constitution and code of conduct,” Njenga stated.

Njenga added that Khalwale’s conduct amounted to disloyalty to the party that sponsored his election as Senator for Kakamega County, noting that his public endorsement of a rival candidate constitutes gross misconduct under the party’s constitution.

“Your participation and activities clearly demonstrate allegiance to another political party, which constitutes conduct unbecoming and disloyalty to the United Democratic Alliance Party,” the letter further states.

Anti-party stance

The committee cited Article 75 of the Constitution of Kenya, together with Articles 68 and 69 of the UDA Constitution, which require members to uphold party discipline and promote its interests.

Njenga noted that, as a senior party member, Khalwale is expected to popularise the party and strictly observe its Code of Conduct.

Khalwale has been directed to show cause within fourteen days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Sanctions could include suspension or expulsion, measures that would also jeopardize his position as Senate Majority Whip.

The disciplinary move follows growing pressure within the Kenya Kwanza coalition, where several senior figures have expressed concern over Khalwale’s actions.

During a recent campaign rally in Malava, Khalwale publicly threw his weight behind Panyako, a former UDA official turned DAP–K candidate, asserting he was exercising his freedom of choice.

His declaration, captured on video and widely shared online, sparked outrage among senior UDA leaders, who accused him of undermining party unity.

Khalwale explained that his preferred candidate was Ryan Injendi, son of the late Malulu Injendi, who failed to secure the UDA ticket, prompting him to support Panyako instead.

Khalwale, who has declared interest in the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, had earlier announced that he would not use UDA as his political vehicle in 2027.

He argued that the party he relied on to secure victory in 2022 has since shifted its support to his main rival, Governor Fernandes Barasa, for re-election.