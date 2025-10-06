Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s High Commission in Maputo warns citizens against overstaying in Mozambique

The mission expressed concern over a growing number of Kenyan citizens overstaying their allowed period in Mozambique — a violation of local immigration laws.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Kenya High Commission in Maputo has issued a warning to Kenyan nationals travelling to Mozambique to strictly adhere to the permitted duration of stay under the existing visa exemption agreement between the two countries.

In a public notice dated October 1, the mission expressed concern over a growing number of Kenyan citizens overstaying their allowed period in Mozambique — a violation of local immigration laws.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The High Commission reminded Kenyan travellers that, in accordance with the Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Ordinary Passports signed in 2018, Kenyan nationals holding valid ordinary passports or equivalent travel documents with at least six months’ validity are allowed to enter Mozambique without a visa for a stay not exceeding 90 days.

“Exceeding the authorized 90-day period amounts to a violation of Mozambican immigration laws and attracts penalties, including possible legal repercussions,” the statement read in part.

The mission urged Kenyans to plan their visits carefully and comply with immigration regulations to avoid inconveniences, fines, or prosecution.

“The High Commission therefore urges all Kenyans travelling to Mozambique to strictly comply with the permitted duration of stay to avoid inconveniences, fines, or other sanctions,” it added.

The visa-free arrangement between Kenya and Mozambique, in force since 2018, was designed to promote tourism, business, and people-to-people exchange between the two nations.

However, authorities warn that abuse of the agreement could jeopardize its continued smooth implementation.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: We will Deal with Tea Cartels to Improve Bonuses

Kindiki said farmers received lower bonuses this year despite the sector reporting notable growth over the last two years.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Extends Oversight to Busia, Targets Border Operations and Stalled Projects

The Senators' visit aims to strengthen collaboration between Kenyan and Ugandan border agencies and address persistent challenges that affect the smooth movement of goods...

4 hours ago

World

Commercial DNA helps Kenyans prove paternity case against British troops

Commercially available DNA databases were used to identify otherwise unknown fathers. Six had served at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Our children must be protected, MP Naisula decries rise in GBV

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda has once again condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Green Building Society Annual Conference & Green Expo 2025 Champions Climate-Resilient Investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS), in partnership with KCB, concluded the annual KGBS Conference & Green Expo 2025...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10-year Mau Forest Complex Conservation plan on course: PS Ng’eno

PS Ng’eno said the restoration project in all the 22 block of the forest would cost Sh21.5 Billion.

3 days ago

Haiti Mission

Stay in Haiti or come home? Kenyan officers await decision on their fate after UN vote

The MSS officially ended on October 2 following the adoption of Resolution 2793, leaving questions over whether Nairobi’s 735 deployed officers will return home...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Youth to Register to Vote, Choose Preferred Leaders in 2027 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on eligible voters to turn up and register in order to participate in...

3 days ago