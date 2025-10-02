Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan activists abducted in Kampala after attending Bobi Wine’s presidential rally

The National Unity Platform (NUP) said “armed operatives” seized Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo on Wednesday afternoon at a petrol station in Kireka, just outside Kampala, before whisking them away to an undisclosed location.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 — Two Kenyan activists have allegedly been abducted in Uganda after joining opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, on the campaign trail.

Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) condemned the incident, claiming that “armed operatives” seized Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo on Wednesday afternoon at a petrol station in Kireka, just outside Kampala, before whisking them away to an undisclosed location.

“We strongly condemn the abduction by armed operatives of Kenyan activists and human rights defenders Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo,” NUP said in a statement.

“The two were picked up mafia-style and driven off to an unknown destination. We condemn the continuing lawlessness by the rogue regime and demand that these brothers are released unconditionally.”

The activists, affiliated with the Free Kenya Movement, had traveled to Uganda to show solidarity with Bobi Wine’s campaign.

Vocal Africa, a Nairobi-based civic rights organization, confirmed the abduction.

“Reports confirm that activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo of the Free Kenya Movement were abducted in Kampala while attending opposition leader Bobi Wine’s campaign. They were reportedly taken from a fuel station. VOCAL Africa strongly condemns the abduction and demands their immediate and unconditional release,” said Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa.

‘Crime against humanity’

Kenyan leaders have also sounded the alarm.

Nyamira County Senator Okong’o Mogeni demanded urgent answers from Ugandan authorities while warning activists of the risks they face when confronting authoritarian regimes.

“The abduction of Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo in Uganda is a crime against humanity and law. Yet, let this also serve as sober counsel: activists who make a living courting spectres of rogue regimes and dictatorships must tread cautiously. Tyranny devours the bold first. Courage is noble, but wisdom is the sharper shield in the face of despots,” Senator Mogeni said.

The reported abductions add to growing concerns over cross-border crackdowns on activists in East Africa.

In May, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire were abducted in Tanzania, later dumped near their countries’ borders, and accused Tanzanian security officials of sexual assault during their detention.

Rights groups in Kenya and Uganda are now calling for regional and international pressure on Kampala to account for the whereabouts of Njagi and Oyoo.

As of publication, neither the Ugandan police nor government authorities had issued an official statement on the alleged abductions.

