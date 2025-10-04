Kenya writes to Uganda over seized activists linked to opposition party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — Kenya has written to Uganda seeking information on the whereabouts of two Kenyans allegedly abducted in Kampala on Wednesday.

The Kenya High Commission in Kampala, in a note on Thursday, requested the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to liaise with relevant security agencies to establish the fate of Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, who were reportedly seized by armed men in the Kireka area after attending an opposition rally.

“In light of the foregoing, and in order to address the concerns raised by the families of the two Kenyan nationals, the Mission requests the Ministry’s assistance in liaising with the relevant authorities in Kampala to obtain information regarding the current situation of the missing Kenyans, in order for the Mission to take appropriate action in securing their release and safe return to Kenya,” the diplomatic note reads in part.

The letter, which cites information shared by Vocal Africa, a Nairobi-based civic rights organization, follows growing concern from civil society groups and the families of the missing activists.

Vocal Africa, in an earlier communication to Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claimed that Njagi and Oyoo — both members of the Free Kenya Movement — were abducted by armed operatives after joining Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine on his campaign trail.

“Reports confirm that activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were abducted in Kampala while attending opposition leader Bobi Wine’s campaign. They were reportedly taken from a fuel station. We strongly condemn the abduction and demand their immediate and unconditional release,” said Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa.

Widespread condemnation

The National Unity Platform (NUP), Wine’s party, also condemned the incident, accusing Ugandan security operatives of unlawful abductions and intimidation.

“The two were picked up mafia-style and driven off to an unknown destination. We condemn the continuing lawlessness by the rogue regime and demand that these brothers are released unconditionally,” NUP said in a statement.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, confirmed that the country’s mission in Kampala was actively engaging Ugandan authorities on the matter.

“On the matter of two Kenyans missing in Kampala, our Mission in Uganda is actively engaging authorities. We shall provide information as it becomes available,” he stated.

Back home, political leaders have also weighed in, urging the Ugandan government to act swiftly.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Mogeni termed the incident “a crime against humanity” and called for accountability, even as he urged activists to exercise prudence when confronting repressive regimes.

“Courage is noble, but wisdom is the sharper shield in the face of despots,” he said.

The alleged abductions have reignited regional concerns over cross-border repression of activists.

In May, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire were abducted in Tanzania and later released near the border after reporting mistreatment.

Ugandan authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the reported abductions of Njagi and Oyoo.

Rights groups across East Africa have since called for international pressure on Kampala to ensure the safety and release of the missing Kenyans.