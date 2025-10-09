Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Kenya Urged to Prioritise Eye Health as New Global Report Projects KSh 33 Billion Annual Economic Boost

“For Kenya, addressing this crisis could yield KSh 19.7 billion in gains from improved occupational productivity, KSh 5.3 billion from higher employment rates, Education improvements equivalent to 8,628 extra years of schooling, KSh 3.3 billion saved by reducing the burden of caregiving,” the report indicates.

Published

KENYA, Nairobi Oct 9 – A new research published ahead of World Sight Day reveals that implementing six simple and affordable eye health interventions could unlock an economic boost of over KSh 33 billion annually for Kenya, translating to a tenfold return on investment.

The Value of Vision report, launched by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in partnership with Seva Foundation and The Fred Hollows Foundation, outlines how a modest investment of KSh 3.3 billion in eye care initiatives could drastically reduce avoidable sight loss, benefiting millions while delivering a KSh 1,300 return for every KSh 130 invested.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Released during the United Nations General Assembly at a high-level meeting co-hosted by IAPB and the UN Friends of Vision Group, the report presents country-specific data for Kenya, underscoring the urgent need to integrate eye health into national development strategies.

An estimated 7.5 million Kenyans are currently living with preventable or treatable visual impairments.

According to the report, this widespread sight loss leads to significant personal and societal costs—including joblessness, poor academic performance, loss of income, increased caregiving (largely by women), mental health challenges, and higher risks of injury and illness.

“For Kenya, addressing this crisis could yield KSh 19.7 billion in gains from improved occupational productivity, KSh 5.3 billion from higher employment rates, Education improvements equivalent to 8,628 extra years of schooling, KSh 3.3 billion saved by reducing the burden of caregiving,” the report indicates.

The report outlines six evidence-based priorities that could drastically reduce sight loss this includes community-based vision screenings for early detection, on-the-spot provision of reading glasses and strengthening the eye health workforce.

Others includes boosting surgical team productivity, removing barriers to access such as cost, distance and stigma and improving cataract surgery outcomes through training, better technology and post-operative care standards

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Prof. Mkawasi joins Maraga’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Secretariat

The former CJ described Prof. Mkawasi as a distinguished scholar and Instructor on the War and the Emergence of Nations, Language and Performing Arts.

1 hour ago

County News

How school in flood prone Nyando is fighting malnutrition and boosting enrollment

“We were only 55 children at the start,” she recalls. “But once the feeding program began, our enrollment rose to nearly 85. Even the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows AG to file objection to Ruto’s inclusion in suit challenging appointment of 21 advisors

The judge directed that written submissions from both parties be filed within those timelines, adding that judgment will be delivered on December 11.

3 hours ago

Africa

Ruto Hails COMESA’s 30-Year Journey of Regional Transformation

The Head of State noted that COMESA member states take pride in their journey of courage, resilience, and partnership — a journey that has...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Kisii, Nyamira receive geospatial Labs to Curb Land Fraud and Monitor County Staff

Each lab, valued at KSh 30 million, is equipped with advanced mapping and satellite data systems. These tools will enable county governments to collect,...

9 hours ago

EDUCATION

Teachers Demand Reinstatement of Medical Allowance Ahead of Transition to SHIF

Speaking during a press conference in Nyeri, the educators expressed concern over the adequacy of specialized care in public hospitals, warning that a full...

12 hours ago

EAC

Mwanza to host regional headquarters to boost safety on Lake Victoria

PS Karugu reassured lake users that the EAC is now better equipped than ever to respond to accidents, improve rescue times, and reduce fatalities.

14 hours ago

Headlines

First Lady Rachel Ruto Rallies One Million Learners to Kenya’s Green Legacy

"The goal was to give children a platform to learn, love, and lead in matters of environmental conservation. That vision has since grown into...

16 hours ago