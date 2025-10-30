Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Tourism Federation Raises Concerns Over New KWS Park Fee Payment System

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) which represents the interests of the mainstream private sector associations in Kenya’s tourism industry, has raised grave concerns over the recent changes introduced by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to its park fee payment platform.

The Federation notes that the new system was rolled out without prior consultation with key industry stakeholders, a move that has introduced new financial and operational challenges for tour operators, travel agents, and park visitors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on behalf of the Federation, KTF Chairman Fred Odek said the changes have disrupted normal business operations and risk undermining Kenya’s competitiveness as a global tourism destination.

“The rollout of the new KWS park payment system has created unnecessary financial strain and uncertainty for operators who had already priced and contracted tours under the previous arrangements. The additional fees and limited payment options translate to unbudgeted losses and threaten existing contracts with our international partners,” Odek stated.

Under the new system, only M-PESA and Visa card payments are accepted, with the bank transfer option withdrawn. This has complicated group and large transaction payments that previously relied on bank transfers.

Additionally, an 8.5 percent processing fee has been introduced for all card payments- a rate that is unusually high compared to other government platforms.

KTF has also expressed concern over the exchange rate applied by KWS, which currently stands at KSH 135 per USD, significantly higher than the Central Bank of Kenya’s prevailing rate of approximately KSH 129.50. This discrepancy has inflated park entry costs for both domestic and international visitors.

The Federation is calling on the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kenya Wildlife Service to urgently reinstate all previous payment options, including bank transfers, to support flexible and efficient transactions.

  1. It is also calling for a review and reduction of the 8.5 percent card processing fee to align with industry standards and the adjustment of the USD–KSH exchange rate to match the official Central Bank of Kenya rate.
  3. Mr. Odek emphasized that collaboration and transparency remain key to maintaining Kenya’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

“KTF remains committed to working closely with KWS and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to ensure that Kenya’s tourism industry remains sustainable, fair, and competitive,” he added.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace Africa Urge Suspension of Logging in Mau Forest

The organisations said the decision undermines conservation gains and risks accelerating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity in Kenya’s largest forest ecosystem.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Stops Police Recruitment, Declares NPSC Lacks Power to Hire Officers

Justice Hellen Wasilwa stated that the power to recruit, train, assign, suspend, and dismiss police officers lies exclusively with the National Police Service —...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Online Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girls Rising in Kenya, New Reports Warn

Many victims face victim-blaming, corruption, and weak law enforcement, while outdated laws fail to address new digital harms.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Moves to Stabilise Health System with New Treasury-Health Financing Pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government has moved to lock in long-term funding for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) after the National Treasury and...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NHIF left Sh10bn Debt crippling Hospitals, Duale Tells MPs

He said the Cabinet had resolved to prioritise settlement of the smaller debts first.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Probes Murder of Grade 9 Girl sitting for KJSEA exams in Narok

Her body was discovered dumped in a sugarcane plantation, bearing multiple injuries, including a slit throat.

18 hours ago

Fifth Estate

What We Learn From The Legacy Of Raila Odinga

Arguments have been made on the fallen Kenyan political maestro, the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga as a leader whose political imprints into the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastor Mackenzie ate in secret while followers starved, court told

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 29 – A police witness has told the court that controversial preacher pastor Paul Mackenzie secretly ate in police custody while...

19 hours ago