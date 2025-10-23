Kenya tops East Africa in power demand and renewable energy generation — EPRA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 — Kenya has emerged as the East African Community (EAC) leader in energy consumption and renewable energy generation, according to the latest Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report released by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The report shows Kenya recorded the region’s highest electricity peak demand at 2,316 megawatts (MW) in 2025, up from 2,177 MW in 2024.

This surpassed Tanzania’s 1,944 MW, Uganda’s 1,176 MW, and Rwanda’s 262 MW. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) followed closely with 2,174 MW, while Zanzibar registered 131 MW.

Kenya’s installed capacity stood at 3,192 MW, ranking third in the region after DRC (3,238.9 MW) and Tanzania (3,091.7 MW).

However, Kenya dominated in renewable energy generation, with geothermal power contributing 940 MW, representing 100 per cent of the region’s geothermal capacity.

“Kenya has continued to strengthen its position as a continental leader in green energy, with renewable sources accounting for 80.17 per cent of the electricity mix in the year under review,” the report noted.

“This remarkable energy mix underscores our commitment to sustainability and resilience in the sector.”

Regionally, renewable energy made up 81 per cent of total installed capacity across the EAC, with hydropower leading at 65.15 per cent.

Kenya, however, maintained the most diversified energy mix, integrating geothermal, wind, solar, and hydro resources more effectively than its peers.

EPRA also highlighted Kenya’s strong regulatory performance, ranking the country third in Africa and first in East Africa in the Electricity Regulatory Index (ERI) — a recognition it attributed to robust regulatory governance, stakeholder engagement, and oversight of electricity market reforms.