Kenya to use COMESA leadership role to champion digital-first approach to regional integration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct – Kenya will use its new leadership role in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) to champion a digital-first approach to regional integration, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

Speaking during the opening of the 18th COMESA Business Forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kindiki said Kenya’s chairmanship of the 21-member bloc marks the start of a new era of regional cooperation powered by digitalization and value chain development.

“Kenya will leverage this role to champion a new era of regional integration that uses digitalization to deepen value chains for sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Kindiki.

“This theme resonates with our national transformation agenda focused on boosting intra-regional trade and economic integration.”

Kindiki lamented that intra-African trade remains at just 15 per cent, describing it as disappointingly low despite the continent’s vast potential.

He urged business leaders to craft bold, practical recommendations for the upcoming 24th COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit, saying the bloc’s next phase must focus on actionable reforms rather than rhetoric.

“You are the engine of Africa’s economic transformation.The outcomes of this forum must provide a clear roadmap for our leaders to endorse,”Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President underscored digitalization as the central enabler of trade growth within the region, citing ongoing efforts to roll out Electronic Certificates of Origin (ECO) and smart border systems to ease customs procedures and cut non-tariff barriers.

He said digital platforms would modernize trade facilitation and enhance the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly those led by youth and women.

“Digital transformation creates a more dynamic business environment, reducing bureaucracy and allowing SMEs to scale beyond borders,” he said.

Kindiki also highlighted Kenya’s leading role in the global horticultural export trade, while admitting that the sector faces growing challenges including high air freight costs, water scarcity, and supply chain disruptions linked to insecurity around the Red Sea.

To cushion exporters, he said, the government is investing in value addition, infrastructure, and a shift from air to sea freight to lower costs and reduce carbon emissions.

“Value addition offers the best opportunity for higher returns, incentivizes industrialization, and deepens technological advancement,” he said.

“It is the surest path to wealth creation and regional competitiveness.”

He praised the COMESA/EU Horticulture Connect Platform, which preceded the forum, for fostering new partnerships between African and European agribusinesses, saying such initiatives should be expanded to other value chains.

Kindiki urged African business leaders to spearhead innovation and create tech-driven solutions that uplift the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid, emphasizing the need for inclusive growth.

He described the private sector as the “engine of Africa’s economic transformation” and called for stronger public–private collaboration to promote industrialization, productivity and job creation.

“The public and private sectors must work hand-in-hand to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, innovate, and expand,” he said.

Kenya’s new approach, Kindiki said, also aligns with green trade principles, particularly the push to reduce the carbon footprint of exports. The shift toward sea freight and sustainable logistics, he added, will help the region meet both economic and climate goals.