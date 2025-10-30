Connect with us

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Tightens Border Security After Unrest in Tanzania Following Disputed Election

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said security agencies have been placed on high alert to maintain peace and order across all border points.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The government has heightened security along its borders with Tanzania following unrest triggered by Wednesday’s disputed general election, to prevent any potential spillover of violence into Kenya.

Omollo appealed to residents living along the border not to take the law into their own hands, warning that any attempts to incite violence or engage in unlawful demonstrations will be swiftly dealt with.

Omollo appealed to residents living along the border not to take the law into their own hands, warning that any attempts to incite violence or engage in unlawful demonstrations will be swiftly dealt with.

He also encouraged traders and transporters to cooperate with security officers to ensure business continuity and smooth cross-border movement despite the heightened vigilance.

“If there are any inconveniences in terms of movement, officers at our points of entry and exit will provide guidance to ensure safety of lives and continuity of business,”
he added.

Reports from Namanga and other One Stop Border Points (OSBPs) indicate that a section of residents held demonstrations in solidarity with Tanzanian protesters contesting the election results.

Security has since been tightened in Namanga, Taveta, Isebania, and Lunga Lunga to prevent infiltration or disruption of cross-border trade.

“As a country, we have laws and regulations that guide protests and demonstrations. My appeal is that anyone wishing to participate in such activities must do so within the confines of the law,” Omollo emphasized.

The Interior PS declined to comment on the situation in Tanzania, describing it as an internal matter.

“I wouldn’t want to speak to what is happening in Tanzania. They are our friendly neighbours and we wish them well as they go through their democratic processes,”
he said.

Tensions have flared across parts of Tanzania after Wednesday’s presidential election, with opposition supporters alleging irregularities in vote tallying. Sporadic protests have been reported in border towns and major cities, prompting Kenya to strengthen surveillance at entry and exit points.

Kenya shares multiple official and informal crossing points with Tanzania — including Namanga (Kajiado), Taveta (Taita Taveta), Isebania (Migori), and Lunga Lunga (Kwale) — which serve as critical hubs for regional trade and movement

