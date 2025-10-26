Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The resolution, tabled on Friday, was led by Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, who described the move as a historic milestone in aligning technological innovation with environmental and social responsibility/Philip Thigo

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya leads global push for safe, sustainable AI with draft resolution at UNEP

Kenya has presented a draft resolution titled “Safe, Responsible, and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and Planet” at UNEP headquarters in Nairobi. Spearheaded by Ambassador Philip Thigo, the initiative seeks to align AI innovation with environmental sustainability, climate action, and ethical governance ahead of UNEA-7.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Kenya has taken a pioneering step in shaping the global governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by presenting a draft resolution titled “Safe, Responsible, and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and Planet” at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi.

The resolution, tabled on Friday, was led by Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, who described the move as a historic milestone in aligning technological innovation with environmental and social responsibility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Yesterday, I had the honor of leading Kenya’s presentation for the first time at UNEP — the draft resolution on ‘Safe, Responsible, and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and Planet.’ It is a historic step toward integrating AI within the multilateral environmental agenda ahead of UNEA-7,” Ambassador Thigo said.

He emphasized that the proposed resolution seeks to ensure AI’s development remains both ethical and environmentally conscious, fostering innovation that reduces pollution, safeguards biodiversity, and accelerates global climate action.

“This resolution seeks to ensure that as AI advances, it does so responsibly — reducing its environmental footprint while accelerating climate action, biodiversity protection, and pollution reduction,” he added.

Ambassador Thigo also expressed gratitude to Dr. Sally Radwan, Chief Digital Officer at UNEP, and Irene Mwoga, Regional Data Specialist for Digital Transformation at UNEP Africa, for their leadership in developing the UNEP Technical Paper that provides the scientific and policy foundation for this global discussion.

Kenya’s initiative comes at a time when AI technologies are rapidly transforming economies and ecosystems, sparking debate about their environmental costs, including high energy consumption, data center emissions, and growing electronic waste.

The draft resolution seeks to position AI as a catalyst for sustainability, rather than a contributor to environmental degradation.

The proposal will be deliberated ahead of the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), where member states are expected to consider frameworks for the ethical deployment of AI that benefits both people and the planet.

“AI must serve people and protect the planet,” Thigo affirmed, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to championing technology that upholds human dignity, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.

Kenya’s leadership on this issue reinforces its growing global reputation as a thought leader in digital innovation and environmental diplomacy — bridging technology policy with sustainable development goals.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

UN in Nairobi marks 80 years of the UN Charter with renewed call for peace and inclusion

Sing’oei hailed the UN’s enduring legacy, noting that while the organization may not have achieved all its founding goals, it has made “meaningful contributions...

1 day ago

Africa

Coalition presses UNEP over ‘opaque’ used clothing project

The coalition is urging UNEP to strengthen the credibility and openness of its Circularity and Used Textile Trade Project, which is funded by the...

October 16, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China sets momentum for global governance reforms to boost multilateralism

Analysts said that China is introducing tangible changes to the world, as it has announced a series of fresh commitments and goals at the...

September 29, 2025

Featured

Lake Naivasha hyacinth project earns Kenyan global climate innovation prize

Joseph Nguthiru, 27, was recognized for his pioneering work through HyaPak, a company that transforms water hyacinth from Lake Naivasha into eco-friendly packaging bags...

September 24, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, Australia vow to strengthen trade connections

Nearly 40 representatives from government, business, academia, media and cultural sectors gathered in Beijing for the ninth meeting of the China-Australia High-Level Dialogue, co-hosted...

September 19, 2025

Africa

Ethiopia PM Abiy proposes African Climate Innovation Compact to drive homegrown solutions

Abiy urged African leaders to shift from being seen as negotiators for aid to being recognized as global innovators in climate action.

September 8, 2025

Fifth Estate

Why President Xi’s Global Governance Initiative Matters for Africa and the Global South

The GGI is anchored on five principles: sovereign equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, a people-centred approach, and real action. At first glance, these...

September 7, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Nations seek concensus on management of chemicals, waste and pollution

The newly established panel is designed to address a critical gap in the global environmental framework by providing countries with independent, policy-relevant scientific advice...

June 21, 2025