Kenya leads global push for safe, sustainable AI with draft resolution at UNEP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Kenya has taken a pioneering step in shaping the global governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by presenting a draft resolution titled “Safe, Responsible, and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and Planet” at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi.

The resolution, tabled on Friday, was led by Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, who described the move as a historic milestone in aligning technological innovation with environmental and social responsibility.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of leading Kenya’s presentation for the first time at UNEP — the draft resolution on ‘Safe, Responsible, and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and Planet.’ It is a historic step toward integrating AI within the multilateral environmental agenda ahead of UNEA-7,” Ambassador Thigo said.

He emphasized that the proposed resolution seeks to ensure AI’s development remains both ethical and environmentally conscious, fostering innovation that reduces pollution, safeguards biodiversity, and accelerates global climate action.

“This resolution seeks to ensure that as AI advances, it does so responsibly — reducing its environmental footprint while accelerating climate action, biodiversity protection, and pollution reduction,” he added.

Ambassador Thigo also expressed gratitude to Dr. Sally Radwan, Chief Digital Officer at UNEP, and Irene Mwoga, Regional Data Specialist for Digital Transformation at UNEP Africa, for their leadership in developing the UNEP Technical Paper that provides the scientific and policy foundation for this global discussion.

Kenya’s initiative comes at a time when AI technologies are rapidly transforming economies and ecosystems, sparking debate about their environmental costs, including high energy consumption, data center emissions, and growing electronic waste.

The draft resolution seeks to position AI as a catalyst for sustainability, rather than a contributor to environmental degradation.

The proposal will be deliberated ahead of the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), where member states are expected to consider frameworks for the ethical deployment of AI that benefits both people and the planet.

“AI must serve people and protect the planet,” Thigo affirmed, underscoring Kenya’s commitment to championing technology that upholds human dignity, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.

Kenya’s leadership on this issue reinforces its growing global reputation as a thought leader in digital innovation and environmental diplomacy — bridging technology policy with sustainable development goals.