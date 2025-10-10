Kenya Recognized for Technological Advancement and Public Service Excellence at APSCA Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Kenya has been recognized for its outstanding technological advancements and commitment to improving public service delivery and road safety at the annual Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) held on October 9 in Cape Town.

During the prestigious gala event, Kenya emerged as the biggest winner, with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) honored as the Best Technologically Transformed Government Institution.

NTSA Director General George Njao received widespread acclaim, earning a standing ovation as he accepted two top accolades: Public Sector Personality of the Year and Transformation CEO of the Year.

Under his leadership, the Authority has undergone a remarkable digital transformation, becoming a fully paperless institution.

Today, all NTSA services are accessible online through its official portal.

“Less human interaction between clients and our staff not only enhances efficiency but also reduces opportunities for compromise and corruption—ultimately leading to citizen centric service delivery as well as increased revenue for the government,” Njao stated.

The awards underscore Kenya’s growing reputation as a regional leader in leveraging technology to improve governance and deliver impactful public services.