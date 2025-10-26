Connect with us

Deputy Commander Kenya Navy Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, who led the multi-agency mission, confirmed that the operation — codenamed BAHARI SAFI 2025.01 — was conducted under the Safe Seas Africa (SSA) Programme/KDF

DRUG TRAFFICKING

‘Bahari Safi 2025.01’: Inside Kenya Navy operation that netted deadly meth consignment

The Kenya Navy, in collaboration with international partners, intercepted a stateless dhow carrying Sh8.2 billion worth of methamphetamine 630 km off the Mombasa coast. The high-stakes operation, codenamed Bahari Safi 2025.01, led to the arrest of six foreign nationals and showcased Kenya’s growing maritime security capabilities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — The Kenya Navy has led a major international operation that resulted in the interception of a stateless vessel ferrying 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine worth approximately Sh8.2 billion, marking one of the largest narcotics seizures in Kenya’s history.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the Navy seized the non-registered dhow, codenamed IGOR, 630 kilometres east of the Mombasa coast after evading multiple international crackdowns.

The vessel had been under surveillance by global drug enforcement agencies before being cornered in a coordinated maritime operation.

Deputy Commander Kenya Navy Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, who led the multi-agency mission, confirmed the Kenya conducted the operation — codenamed BAHARI SAFI 2025.01 — under the Safe Seas Africa (SSA) Programme.

“The Kenya Navy successfully intercepted a vessel of interest codenamed IGOR, suspected of involvement in narcotics trafficking,” Brigadier Kiswaa said.

KDF deployed the Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) SHUPAVU for the high-seas interception, working closely with the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC) in Seychelles, the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC) in Madagascar, and the Seychelles, which provided aerial surveillance through Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA).

Court warrant

The Navy subsequently escorted the dhow to the Port of Mombasa and handed it over to a multi-agency security team led by the National Police Service (NPS), including Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and other law enforcement agencies for detailed inspection and forensic testing, following the issuance of court warrants for further investigation.

A KDF photo shows the six foreign nationals arrested aboard the stateless dhow IGOR after it was intercepted 630 kilometres off the Mombasa coast with methamphetamine worth Sh8.2 billion during Operation Bahari Safi 2025.01.

Police confirmed the arrest of six foreign nationals with the search of the vessel uncovering 769 packages of crystalline methamphetamine, carefully concealed within its compartments.

In a statement on Saturday night, the NPS commended the professionalism and coordination among agencies that led to the success of the operation.

“The National Police Service commends the officers involved in the operation for their commitment and professionalism. NPS remains dedicated to working collaboratively with other agencies to combat drug trafficking,” the statement read.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has since launched investigations to determine the origin and intended destination of the drugs, which have a combined street value of Sh8.2 billion.

The operation underscores Kenya’s growing capability in maritime security and its role in regional efforts to combat transnational organized crime within the Western Indian Ocean.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, is a potent and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. Prolonged use can lead to psychosis, heart failure, and irreversible brain damage.

The Ministry of Defence hailed the success of Operation Bahari Safi as a testament to Kenya’s strengthened maritime surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms with regional and international partners.

“This operation showcases the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combating transnational crimes within the Western Indian Ocean,” KDF stated.

