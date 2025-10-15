Kenya mourns Raila ‘The President’ it never had

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – Kenya is mourning the death of Raila Amolo Odinga, one of the country’s most iconic and enduring political figures, who has died aged 80.

Raila, fondly known as Baba to millions of his supporters, passed away on Wednesday morning.

His passing marks the end of an era for a man who stood at the center of Kenya’s political life for more than four decades.

A freedom fighter, reformist, and five-time presidential contender who came closer than anyone else to power without ever holding it.

To many, Raila Odinga will forever be remembered as “The President Kenya never had.”

Born in January 1945 to Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Raila inherited both his father’s courage and passion for justice.

He rose to prominence in the 1980s as a fearless critic of President Daniel arap Moi’s one-party regime, enduring years of detention without trial for his activism.

But his resolve only grew stronger.

When Kenya embraced multi-party democracy in 1991, Raila emerged as one of its key architects and a major voice for reform.

Raila’s political journey was defined by perseverance.

He contested the presidency five times.

In 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022 and each time, he fell short of victory but never of influence.

His closest brush with power came in 2007 when, as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate, he was widely believed to have won before disputed results declared Mwai Kibaki the victor.

The announcement triggered widespread violence that left more than 1,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

After two months of unrest, international mediation led by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan produced a power-sharing deal, creating the position of Prime Minister a role Raila assumed from 2008 to 2013 in Kenya’s first post-independence coalition government.

In 2013, Raila made another bid for the presidency but lost to Uhuru Kenyatta.

He petitioned the Supreme Court, which upheld Kenyatta’s victory.

In 2017, Raila again challenged Kenyatta in a hotly contested race.

This time, his petition led the Supreme Court to nullify the election results a historic first in Africa.

However, he boycotted the repeat election, citing lack of electoral reforms.

A few months later, in a move that stunned the nation, he shook hands with Kenyatta in the now-famous “Handshake,” signaling peace and cooperation after years of political rivalry.

Raila made his final presidential attempt in 2022, losing narrowly to William Ruto.

As he had done before, he challenged the results in court, claiming irregularities, but the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s win.

Despite yet another setback, Raila continued to play a central role in the country’s politics.

In 2024, amid widespread youth-led protests that rocked the Ruto administration, Raila once again stepped forward this time joining a “broad-based government” in the interest of national stability.

Throughout his career, Raila’s politics oscillated between rivalry and reconciliation.

He shared power with President Kibaki after the 2007 crisis, reconciled with Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018, and later worked with William Ruto to restore calm during turbulent times.

His critics accused him of compromising too easily, but his supporters saw a patriot who consistently put Kenya’s unity above personal ambition.

Raila Odinga’s connection with the people was unmatched.

His rallies drew massive crowds, his chants of “Baba! Tinga! Agwambo!” echoing across the nation.

He inspired millions especially the poor and young who saw in him a defender of justice and fairness.

His charisma, courage, and persistence made him not just a politician but a symbol of hope for generations.

Even without ever becoming President, Raila’s influence is woven into Kenya’s political fabric.

He helped end one-party rule, fought for constitutional reform, and was instrumental in ushering in the 2010 Constitution that reshaped Kenya’s governance. His vision for a fairer, more equal Kenya continues to inspire the nation.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the country and beyond.

Leaders, allies, and former rivals alike hailed him as a freedom fighter, statesman, and patriot.

For many Kenyans, his name will forever evoke memories of courage, resilience, and the dream of a better Kenya.

Raila Amolo Odinga the President Kenya never had, but the one whose spirit, ideals, and unyielding love for his country will live on for generations.