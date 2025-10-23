Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The leaders said Governor Kahiga’s comments were a violation of African cultural values that demand respect for the dead, urging him to resign and apologise to Kenyans for what they termed as dishonourable conduct/Ministry of Public Service

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku, Ruto advisor denounce Kahiga’s ‘un-African’ comments on Raila

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga for making disrespectful remarks about the late Raila Odinga, calling them un-African and unbecoming of a national leader.

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Oct 23 — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Senior Presidential Advisor Muriuki Njagagua have criticized Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over remarks he made about the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, describing them as “un-African, disrespectful, and unbecoming of a national leader.”

The two leaders said Governor Kahiga’s comments were a violation of African cultural values that demand respect for the dead, urging him to resign and apologise to Kenyans for what they termed as dishonourable conduct.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking in Evurore, Mbeere North, during an inspection of rural electrification projects, Ruku said Kahiga’s utterances were morally unacceptable and called for his resignation.

“The governor’s utterances do not reflect the values and aspirations of African culture. You cannot speak ill of a person who has died. It is against our moral and cultural principles. He should resign,” said Ruku.

Ruku urged Nyeri residents and Kenyans at large to reject divisive politics and hold leaders accountable for their words and actions.

Kahiga quits CoG role amid fury over remarks on Raila’s death » Capital News

His sentiments were echoed by Senior Presidential Advisor and former Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, who termed Kahiga’s remarks “shameful and dishonourable.”

“The President recognised the late Prime Minister because of his achievements and sacrifices in the struggle for democracy. Disrespecting him even in death is not only uncouth but shameful,” said Njagagua.

The leaders appealed for responsible leadership and national unity, especially during a period of mourning, urging political leaders to demonstrate decorum and respect in public discourse.

Focus on development

Away from politics, Ruku and Njagagua inspected ongoing electrification projects in Kamutu A, Kamutu B, and Kianamuri villages within Evurore Ward, where more than 150 households are set to be connected to the national grid.

The inspection is part of the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, which has linked over 2,000 households in Mbeere North, Runyenjes, Manyatta, and Mbeere South to electricity in the last six months.

Ruku reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding access to power, describing it as a catalyst for rural transformation.

“Electricity is a key enabler of progress. It opens up our villages to trade, education, and innovation while reducing reliance on non-renewable energy,” he said.

Njagagua urged residents to rally behind government projects that promote unity, stability, and prosperity.

“When we support development, we support peace, opportunity, and prosperity for our people,” he added.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula assures British envoy of timely passage of election laws

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has assured that Parliament will expedite the review and passage of all election-related bills to ensure the IEBC is...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies Kahiga’s claims of skewed development under broad-based pact

The government has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s remarks as divisive and false, saying President Ruto’s administration serves all Kenyans fairly. It urged NCIC...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

United Opposition distances itself from Kahiga’s remarks on Raila

The coalition described Kahiga’s comments as “the very definition of hate speech as clearly defined and outlined in our Constitution under Article 33.”

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG announces Mutahi Kahiga’s removal as Vice Chairperson in a unanimous decision

The Council distanced itself from the remarks made by Kahiga during a burial in Nyeri County, where he was captured in a vernacular video...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahiga quits CoG role amid fury over remarks on Raila’s death

Kahiga said his comments, captured in a vernacular video circulating online, were “taken out of context” and were never intended to celebrate the passing...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law

Maraga warned that under the new law, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury could unilaterally prepare and approve a privatization program valid for eight years,...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru visits Raila’s gravesite a day after his burial

The visit was private, with no official entourage.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senegalese President Faye hails Mashujaa Day as a meaningful tribute to Kenya’s herores as he remembers Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has hailed Mashujaa Day as a meaningful tribute to Kenya’s heroes. Speaking at the...

3 days ago