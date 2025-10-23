Ruku, Ruto advisor denounce Kahiga’s ‘un-African’ comments on Raila

EMBU, Kenya, Oct 23 — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Senior Presidential Advisor Muriuki Njagagua have criticized Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over remarks he made about the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, describing them as “un-African, disrespectful, and unbecoming of a national leader.”

The two leaders said Governor Kahiga’s comments were a violation of African cultural values that demand respect for the dead, urging him to resign and apologise to Kenyans for what they termed as dishonourable conduct.

Speaking in Evurore, Mbeere North, during an inspection of rural electrification projects, Ruku said Kahiga’s utterances were morally unacceptable and called for his resignation.

“The governor’s utterances do not reflect the values and aspirations of African culture. You cannot speak ill of a person who has died. It is against our moral and cultural principles. He should resign,” said Ruku.

Ruku urged Nyeri residents and Kenyans at large to reject divisive politics and hold leaders accountable for their words and actions.

His sentiments were echoed by Senior Presidential Advisor and former Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, who termed Kahiga’s remarks “shameful and dishonourable.”

“The President recognised the late Prime Minister because of his achievements and sacrifices in the struggle for democracy. Disrespecting him even in death is not only uncouth but shameful,” said Njagagua.

The leaders appealed for responsible leadership and national unity, especially during a period of mourning, urging political leaders to demonstrate decorum and respect in public discourse.

Focus on development

Away from politics, Ruku and Njagagua inspected ongoing electrification projects in Kamutu A, Kamutu B, and Kianamuri villages within Evurore Ward, where more than 150 households are set to be connected to the national grid.

The inspection is part of the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, which has linked over 2,000 households in Mbeere North, Runyenjes, Manyatta, and Mbeere South to electricity in the last six months.

Ruku reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding access to power, describing it as a catalyst for rural transformation.

“Electricity is a key enabler of progress. It opens up our villages to trade, education, and innovation while reducing reliance on non-renewable energy,” he said.

Njagagua urged residents to rally behind government projects that promote unity, stability, and prosperity.

“When we support development, we support peace, opportunity, and prosperity for our people,” he added.