Kenya gears up for second Annual Sharia Compliance and Halal Business Expo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — Kenya is preparing for the second annual Sharia Compliance and Halal Business Expo, set to take place from October 10 to 12 at BBS Mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The expo will showcase companies from Islamic finance, agribusiness, tourism, real estate, fashion, and technology, providing a dynamic platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to connect with large corporates, investors, and regional partners. Organizers say the event aims to position Kenya as a regional hub for ethical enterprise and innovation within the fast-growing halal economy.

Held under the theme “Empowering Ethical Enterprise for a Sustainable Future,” the four-day event will promote sustainable economic development through Sharia-based business principles, emphasizing integrity, innovation, and inclusivity in trade.

“Our aim is to bring together business investors and the community to explore opportunities in the halal trade and innovations,” said Ridwan Yusuf, CEO of the Sharia Compliance and Halal Business Expo.

He noted that this year’s edition will feature exhibitors from seven countries, including participants from East Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

“We invite the public to come, network, and learn more about halal ethics and innovation. Halal is much bigger than food—it spans sectors like real estate, cosmetics, fashion, and finance, all adhering to zero-interest and ethical compliance principles.”

Yusuf emphasized that Sharia-compliant business models are not limited to Muslims.

“Anyone can access Sharia-compliant loans or adopt ethical business practices. It’s broad and can work for anyone seeking responsible, ethical enterprise.”

According to Josphat Nyongesa, Director at TJ Premier Events Limited, the firm co-organizing the expo, SMEs remain central to the event’s vision.

“We are expecting over 100 exhibitors at BBS Mall over the three days, with more than 3,000 delegates in attendance,” Nyongesa said.

“Our focus is on empowering enterprises and promoting ethical business practices,” he added.

“The expo is open to all entrepreneurs interested in learning about and investing in ethical, sustainable business models—not just the Muslim community.”

Now in its second year, the Sharia Compliance and Halal Business Expo is quickly becoming a key annual fixture in Kenya’s business calendar, driving dialogue, investment, and collaboration across the halal economy and attracting delegates from Kenya and beyond.