DIPLOMACY

Kenya, China discuss enhancing partnership in law enforcement and security

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Kenya and China have renewed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in law enforcement, security, and border management, as part of efforts to bolster bilateral relations between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, where the two held discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in security and combating transnational crimes.

“Yesterday, I paid a courtesy call on Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of law enforcement and security,” Ambassador Guo said.

Murkomen welcomed the discussions, emphasizing that Kenya and China continue to deepen their socio-cultural and economic partnership anchored on mutual respect and a shared interest in development.

He added that the talks explored modalities of expanding cooperation in key areas, including security infrastructure, and joint efforts to curb transnational crimes.

 “We appreciate China for its invaluable partnership with our country on infrastructure development under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), among other projects.”

The enhanced cooperation aims to strengthen Kenya’s institutional capacity to address evolving security challenges and promote regional stability.

Over the years, Kenya and China have maintained strong bilateral relations, with China emerging as one of Kenya’s leading development partners.

Key projects under the Belt and Road Initiative — including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), major road networks, and energy infrastructure — have significantly boosted Kenya’s connectivity and trade capacity.

The two nations have also cooperated closely on security matters, capacity building for law enforcement, and technology transfer to enhance public safety systems.

