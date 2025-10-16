Connect with us

Raila’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, places her father’s iconic Panama hat on his casket upon her arrival in India on Thursday morning.

Kenya

Kenya awaits arrival of Raila’s body from India

The body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on its way home from India, with President William Ruto set to receive it at JKIA ahead of a state funeral and final burial in Bondo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – The body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is en route to Kenya from India, where he passed away while receiving treatment.

Raila’s remains are being flown home aboard a Kenya Airways flight, accompanied by family members and a high-level delegation of senior government officials led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The plane is scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 8:30 a.m., where President William Ruto will receive the body.

It will then be taken to Lee Funeral Home before being moved to Parliament at midday for public viewing until 5:00 p.m.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who co-chairs the burial committee, announced on Wednesdat night that a State funeral service will be held on Friday, followed by an overnight vigil at Raila’s Karen residence.

“The family has informed this committee that it was the wish of the Honourable Raila Odinga to be buried within the shortest time possible following his demise,” Kindiki said flanked by Odinga’s brother, Senator Oburu, his co-chair in the committee.

“That timeline is 72 hours. We have therefore agreed on an expedited process that balances his wishes, the family’s needs, and the community traditions he cherished.”

He added that the body will be flown to Kisumu on Saturday for public viewing before being taken to Bondo for another vigil ahead of burial on Sunday.

In Kisumu, members of the public will have an opportunity to view the body at Moi Stadium between 9 am and 3 pm, after which it will be transported by road to Bondo for a final overnight vigil.

The burial will take place Sunday morning at his Bondo home in Siaya County, conducted by the Anglican Church.

Kindiki appealed for peace and unity as the nation mourns, urging Kenyans to honour Odinga’s lifelong message of tolerance and national cohesion.

“We are mourning and also celebrating the life of a great leader,” said Senator Oburu Oginga, who spoke after the Deputy President.

“Let us give my brother the dignified send-off he deserves. We pray for peace during this period and reflection on his life and legacy.”

President William Ruto earlier declared seven days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country and in all Kenyan missions abroad.

“This is a solemn moment in our nation’s history. We will give the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga a farewell befitting a statesman who defined our democratic journey,” Kindiki said.

