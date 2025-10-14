Kenya, Australia commit to strengthen joint maritime security efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 — Kenya and Australia have reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthen maritime security and deepen bilateral cooperation, with a focus on safeguarding the Indian Ocean — a vital trade route that carries more than a third of global container traffic.

The renewed pledge was made during a bilateral meeting between Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite, who was in Nairobi for an official visit marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Mudavadi said in a statement after the meeting held at the Railways Headquarters in Nairobi that maritime safety remains a key pillar of Kenya–Australia relations, given the Indian Ocean’s strategic importance to global trade and regional prosperity.

“We jointly agreed on the need to work together to ensure the safety of the Indian Ocean for the good of businesspeople, especially since it carries a third of the global container traffic,” said Mudavadi.

Both leaders noted that the Indian Ocean serves not only as a critical shipping corridor but also as a source of blue economy opportunities — including fisheries, energy resources, maritime transport, and tourism.

They underscored the need for enhanced collaboration in maritime surveillance, combating illegal activities at sea, and promoting sustainable ocean governance.

Common interests

Mudavadi noted that Kenya and Australia share common interests as Indian Ocean nations committed to upholding a rules-based international order and advancing regional peace, security, and economic growth.

He said Kenya was keen to leverage Australia’s expertise and experience in maritime management and ocean sustainability.

Thistlethwaite echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Australia views Kenya as an important partner in promoting peace, security, and prosperity across the Indian Ocean region.

“Kenya is an important partner for Australia and a fellow Indian Ocean nation with whom we share values, interests, and a deep commitment to multilateralism,” he said.

“Australia is committed to shaping a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indian Ocean region. As the region faces complex challenges — from climate change to shifting geopolitical dynamics — it is more important than ever that countries like ours work together to uphold stability and cooperation.”

The two sides also discussed avenues to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, and labour migration, as well as strategies to attract more Australian investors to Kenya and open new markets for Kenyan exports.

Mudavadi further revealed that Kenya aims to elevate the relationship to an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to establish a structured framework for trade and economic collaboration.