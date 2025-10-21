Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Senegal sign agreement on reciprocal 90-day visa exemption

The two leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to closer collaboration in trade, peace and security, energy, sports and multilateral affairs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Kenya and Senegal have lifted visa restrictions for their citizens travelling between the two nations for up to 90 days in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations.

President William Ruto and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal also witnessed the signing of the agreement at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This important milestone will foster stronger people-to-people ties and boost tourism, trade and collaboration,” he said.

President Faye is in the country on an Official Visit and was the chief guest at Monday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui County.

The two leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to closer collaboration in trade, peace and security, energy, sports and multilateral affairs.

“Our collaboration in these sectors aims not only to enhance prosperity, but also to promote sustainable development between our two nations,” he said.

The President noted that a Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) will play a key role in strengthening ties between the two nations.

He said Kenya is ready to host the inaugural JCC meeting in early 2026, whose aim is to deepen cooperation in sectors that are mutually beneficial.

“In particular, we will engage and seek to conclude new instruments that will expand our bilateral cooperation,” he added.

President Ruto said Kenya and Senegal will also work on eliminating barriers that have limited trade between the two countries.

“To address this, we commit to working together to remove barriers, enhance transport and digital infrastructure, harmonise standards and promote business-to-business engagement,” he said.

Additionally, the two leaders pledged to uphold the goals of Agenda 2063 and support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, aimed at driving continental industrialisation, trade and economic integration.

President Ruto also said Kenya and Senegal will cooperate in sports, leveraging Senegal’s expertise in infrastructure development, event management and building lasting sports legacies ahead of AFCON 2027.

The President said Kenya is committed to exploring joint initiatives such as exchange programmes for coaches and athletes, co-hosting regional tournaments and establishing joint training camps.

“By combining Kenya’s strength in athletics and Senegal’s prowess in football, we aim to uplift our youth and enhance cultural diplomacy,” he said.

On peace and security, the two leaders pledged to collaborate in resolving regional conflicts, noting that there cannot be development, trade, and regional integration without peace and stability.

On the multilateral front, Presidents Ruto and Faye agreed to advocate a more representative and effective United Nations to make it fully capable of streamlining operations, modernising structures and making the organisation fit for purpose.

On his part, President Faye commended the relationship between Kenya and Senegal, saying it is built on peace, stability, good governance and African integration.

On trade, President Faye echoed President Ruto in noting that bilateral relations, trade and investment do not yet reflect the full potential. He pointed out that more needs to be done.

“We have agreed to work on organising the Joint Cooperation Commission, which I hope will help identify and explore concrete areas of partnership that need to be built or innovated,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA leads Maseno operation to dismantle student-targeted drug network

The National Police Service conducted a midday raid in the Maseno area that resulted in the recovery of a significant consignment of narcotics and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga terms Cybercrimes Act assent a betrayal of Kenyans, faults provisions on website closures

Maraga said the law’s new provisions — allowing authorities to shut down websites and online platforms cited for “violations” — open the door for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law

Maraga warned that under the new law, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury could unilaterally prepare and approve a privatization program valid for eight years,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Faye meets Ruto at State House Nairobi as part of Official Visit to Kenya

State House Press Office shared a live feed of Faye arriving for talks with Ruto where the two were expected to discuss mutual interests...

4 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

International body for mediation inaugurated in Hong Kong with Kenya as Vice Chair

Heralded as the world's first intergovernmental body dedicated solely to mediation, the IOMed, championed by China and a broad coalition of nations, is primed...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Oluga leads solemn Mashujaa Day tribute for Raila

He was accompanied by his wife Mercy Jelimo as they laid a flower in honour of the former Prime Minister’s enduring legacy in Kenya’s...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru visits Raila’s gravesite a day after his burial

The visit was private, with no official entourage.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki urges Kenyans to unite as he pays tribute to Raila during Mashujaa Day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to unite behind the government’s vision of a stronger, inclusive nation. Kindiki...

1 day ago