Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways Adds More Flights to Kisumu Ahead of Raila burial

The national carrier said it will operate extra flights on Friday and Saturday and upgrade several others to larger Boeing 737 aircraft through Monday to accommodate demand.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kenya Airways has announced additional flights and aircraft upgrades on the Kisumu route this weekend in anticipation of high passenger traffic linked to the State Funeral and burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, the national carrier said it will operate extra flights on Friday and Saturday and upgrade several others to larger Boeing 737 aircraft through Monday to accommodate demand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Friday, October 17, two additional flights KQ656 at 1:30 p.m. and KQ658 at 7:00 p.m. will operate between Nairobi and Kisumu.

On Saturday, October 18, an extra early morning flight, KQ650 at 6:50 a.m., has been added, while KQ654, departing at 8:05 a.m., will be upgraded to a Boeing 737.

The airline will continue with Boeing 737 upgrades on Sunday and Monday, covering flights KQ654 and KQ671 on Sunday, and KQ654 and KQ670 on Monday.

Kenya Airways said the adjustments are aimed at ensuring seamless travel for guests attending the State Funeral Service in Kisumu and the subsequent State Burial in Siaya County.

 “We remain committed to ensuring smooth and reliable travel for all our guests during this important national moment,” the airline said in a statement.

The State Funeral Service is expected to draw dignitaries, government officials, and mourners from across the country and abroad, leading to increased travel demand in the western region.

The State Funeral Service in Kisumu tomorrow is expected to draw dignitaries, government officials, and mourners from across the country and abroad, leading to increased travel demand in the nyanza region.

In Kisumu, members of the public will have an opportunity to view the body at Moi Stadium between 9 am and 3 pm, after which it will be transported by road to Bondo for a final overnight vigil.

The burial will take place Sunday morning at his Bondo home in Siaya County, conducted by the Anglican Church.

Yesterday, the Kenya Airways flight carrying the remains of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been renamed RAO001 and has become one of the most tracked flights worldwide, according to Flightradar24.

Nearly 21,000 people were actively monitoring the flight’s progress, and the number continues to rise as Kenyans and well-wishers around the world follow its journey in real time.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands of mourners at Nyayo Stadium ahead of Raila Funeral Service

From as early as dawn, queues formed outside the gates as security officers screened attendees before allowing them into the stadium.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Moves to Accommodate Growing Mourners as Raila’s Viewing Extended

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the National State Funeral Committee for the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court shoots down suit challenging Raila’s 72-hour burial plan

Justice Chacha Mwita in his ruling indicated that the petitioner Michael Otieno failed to prove that the burial needs to be stopped.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu Odinga formally announces Raila’s death in Bondo

Oburu’s visit marked a significant moment in Luo culture, fulfilling the traditional rite known as tero ywak pacho literally translated as “taking the cry...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTO STORY: KQ crew that flew Raila Odinga home

In a message shared alongside photos of the solemn homecoming, the airline expressed gratitude to the flight team for their professionalism and composure during...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu clergy dismayed at treatment of Raila’s body in Nairobi

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 16 – A wave of disappointment and dismay has been registered by the Kisumu clergy following what they termed as disgraceful...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaotic scenes as police lob teargas to disperse Raila supporters in Kasarani

The situation quickly turned chaotic as police officers battled to control the surging masses.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaotic scenes in Parliament as Raila supporters attempt to force their way in

Raila's supporters attempted to climb over the gates, chanting liberation songs and wailing uncontrollably.

24 hours ago