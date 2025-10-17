Kenya Airways Adds More Flights to Kisumu Ahead of Raila burial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kenya Airways has announced additional flights and aircraft upgrades on the Kisumu route this weekend in anticipation of high passenger traffic linked to the State Funeral and burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement, the national carrier said it will operate extra flights on Friday and Saturday and upgrade several others to larger Boeing 737 aircraft through Monday to accommodate demand.

On Friday, October 17, two additional flights KQ656 at 1:30 p.m. and KQ658 at 7:00 p.m. will operate between Nairobi and Kisumu.

On Saturday, October 18, an extra early morning flight, KQ650 at 6:50 a.m., has been added, while KQ654, departing at 8:05 a.m., will be upgraded to a Boeing 737.

The airline will continue with Boeing 737 upgrades on Sunday and Monday, covering flights KQ654 and KQ671 on Sunday, and KQ654 and KQ670 on Monday.

Kenya Airways said the adjustments are aimed at ensuring seamless travel for guests attending the State Funeral Service in Kisumu and the subsequent State Burial in Siaya County.

“We remain committed to ensuring smooth and reliable travel for all our guests during this important national moment,” the airline said in a statement.

The State Funeral Service is expected to draw dignitaries, government officials, and mourners from across the country and abroad, leading to increased travel demand in the western region.

In Kisumu, members of the public will have an opportunity to view the body at Moi Stadium between 9 am and 3 pm, after which it will be transported by road to Bondo for a final overnight vigil.

The burial will take place Sunday morning at his Bondo home in Siaya County, conducted by the Anglican Church.

Yesterday, the Kenya Airways flight carrying the remains of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been renamed RAO001 and has become one of the most tracked flights worldwide, according to Flightradar24.

Nearly 21,000 people were actively monitoring the flight’s progress, and the number continues to rise as Kenyans and well-wishers around the world follow its journey in real time.