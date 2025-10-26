Kenya increases passenger charge for international flights by 25pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Travellers departing Kenya on international flights will now pay Sh6,500 as the air passenger service charge, up from Sh5,200, following the enactment of the Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The revision comes after President William Ruto signed the Act into law on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Bill, 2025 raises the tax on international tickets from US$40 to US$50, and on local tickets from Sh500 to Sh600.”

It further provides that “All proceeds of the charge shall be apportioned in a manner as the Cabinet Secretary for Transport may, by notice in the Kenya Gazette, specify.”

Under the new structure, domestic passengers will pay Sh600, up from Sh500.

The adjustments represent a 25 per cent increase for international travellers — an additional Sh1,300 per ticket — and a 20 per cent increase for domestic passengers, equivalent to Sh100 more per ticket.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the increment is intended to boost funding for aviation safety, meteorological services, and tourism infrastructure, with proceeds shared among key agencies, including the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the Kenya Meteorological Department, and the Tourism Fund.

However, industry analysts caution that the move could lead to higher airfares on both domestic and international routes, coming at a time when airlines are already grappling with rising operational costs.