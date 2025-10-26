Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Under the new structure, domestic passengers will pay Sh600, up from Sh500/FILE

Aviation

Kenya increases passenger charge for international flights by 25pc

The Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Bill, 2025 raises the tax on international tickets from US$40 to US$50, and on local tickets from Sh500 to Sh600.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Travellers departing Kenya on international flights will now pay Sh6,500 as the air passenger service charge, up from Sh5,200, following the enactment of the Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The revision comes after President William Ruto signed the Act into law on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Bill, 2025 raises the tax on international tickets from US$40 to US$50, and on local tickets from Sh500 to Sh600.”

It further provides that “All proceeds of the charge shall be apportioned in a manner as the Cabinet Secretary for Transport may, by notice in the Kenya Gazette, specify.”

Under the new structure, domestic passengers will pay Sh600, up from Sh500.

The adjustments represent a 25 per cent increase for international travellers — an additional Sh1,300 per ticket — and a 20 per cent increase for domestic passengers, equivalent to Sh100 more per ticket.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the increment is intended to boost funding for aviation safety, meteorological services, and tourism infrastructure, with proceeds shared among key agencies, including the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the Kenya Meteorological Department, and the Tourism Fund.

However, industry analysts caution that the move could lead to higher airfares on both domestic and international routes, coming at a time when airlines are already grappling with rising operational costs.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Govt disburses Sh880 million under Inua Jamii Programme

"This disbursement covers the September 2025 payment, and each beneficiary household is receiving a sum of Ksh. 2,000. Payment will commence tomorrow. 24th September...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Talanta Stadium construction sustains momentum — latest progress in photos

In the photos posted on his official social media pages, the stadium’s exterior structure is seen taking shape, with cranes and construction equipment visible...

2 days ago

World

Ruto explains decision to sign key laws on day Raila died

President William Ruto has defended signing eight Bills on the day Raila Odinga died, saying it was a predetermined constitutional duty. He said the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto defends revised Cybercrime Act, says it targets bullies and terrorists

Ruto said the legislation was part of a broader national effort to strengthen digital governance and shield citizens — especially youth — from exploitation...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met revises heavy rains advisory to above 50mm with flooding, landslide risks

Kenya Met warns of intensified rainfall exceeding 50mm in 24 hours across 30 counties, including Nairobi, with heightened risks of flooding, landslides, and strong...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains to pound most regions from Thursday, Kenya Met warns of floods and landslides

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country from October 23 to 30, 2025, marking the likely...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Sh20mn cyber harassment penalty in Cybercrime Act

The High Court in Nairobi has suspended Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, which introduced fines of up to...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies Kahiga’s claims of skewed development under broad-based pact

The government has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s remarks as divisive and false, saying President Ruto’s administration serves all Kenyans fairly. It urged NCIC...

4 days ago