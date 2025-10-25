Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer briefs prospective recruits during a recruitment exercise in Habaswein, Wajir County, on October 24, 2025/KDF

Top stories

KDF shortlists candidates for cadet, specialist and trades slots, interviews begin on November 3

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has released the shortlist of candidates for GSO Cadets, Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen/Women positions. Interviews and selections begin on November 3, 2025, at designated venues including the Kenya Military Academy and Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has released the shortlist of successful applicants for the positions of General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets — both Regular and Graduate — Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen and Women.

According to a notice from the Ministry of Defence, the shortlisted candidates are required to report for interviews and selection from November 3 to December 8, 2025, at designated venues across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Those shortlisted for Tradesmen and Women will report to Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata, Nairobi, on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 8am.

Specialist Officers are expected at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru, on Monday, December 8, 2025, while GSO Cadets (Graduate) will report to the same venue on Monday, November 24, 2025.

GSO Cadets (Regular) are scheduled to report on Monday, December 1, 2025, also at the Kenya Military Academy.

Vice CDF Omenda commends discipline and transparency during KDF recruitment exercise » Capital News

KDF emphasized that all candidates must bring their original national identification card, academic and professional certificates, curriculum vitae, and other relevant testimonials, together with four copies of each document.

The Defence Forces assured that food and accommodation will be provided during the interview period, and unsuccessful candidates will be reimbursed travel expenses according to KDF regulations. KDF advised candidates to carry warm clothing.

KDF also issued a stern warning against corruption and bribery in the recruitment process, reaffirming that the exercise is free and open to all qualified Kenyans.

“Engaging in bribery or any form of corruption to influence recruitment is a criminal offence. Any person found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted,” the notice read.

It urged members of the public to report any cases of malpractice to the nearest police station, military camp, or through the hotline numbers 0726419706 or 0726419709.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibochi to hand over Chief of Defence Forces mantle to Ogolla

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Outgoing General Robert Kibochi is expected to officially hand over the command of the military to his successor the...

May 5, 2023

Featured

Be guided by your professional ethos, Kenyatta tells new KDF officers

LANET, Nakuru County, 26 November 2021 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised the newly commissioned Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers to strictly adhere...

November 26, 2021