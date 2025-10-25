KDF shortlists candidates for cadet, specialist and trades slots, interviews begin on November 3

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has released the shortlist of successful applicants for the positions of General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets — both Regular and Graduate — Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen and Women.

According to a notice from the Ministry of Defence, the shortlisted candidates are required to report for interviews and selection from November 3 to December 8, 2025, at designated venues across the country.

Those shortlisted for Tradesmen and Women will report to Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata, Nairobi, on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 8am.

Specialist Officers are expected at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru, on Monday, December 8, 2025, while GSO Cadets (Graduate) will report to the same venue on Monday, November 24, 2025.

GSO Cadets (Regular) are scheduled to report on Monday, December 1, 2025, also at the Kenya Military Academy.

KDF emphasized that all candidates must bring their original national identification card, academic and professional certificates, curriculum vitae, and other relevant testimonials, together with four copies of each document.

The Defence Forces assured that food and accommodation will be provided during the interview period, and unsuccessful candidates will be reimbursed travel expenses according to KDF regulations. KDF advised candidates to carry warm clothing.

KDF also issued a stern warning against corruption and bribery in the recruitment process, reaffirming that the exercise is free and open to all qualified Kenyans.

“Engaging in bribery or any form of corruption to influence recruitment is a criminal offence. Any person found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted,” the notice read.

It urged members of the public to report any cases of malpractice to the nearest police station, military camp, or through the hotline numbers 0726419706 or 0726419709.