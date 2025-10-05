KDF evaluates readiness of Somalia-based troops under AU stabilization mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — The Chief of Inspectorate at the Defence Headquarters, Brigadier Lawrence Ntoyai, has led a delegation from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Directorate of Oversight, Compliance, and Accountability (DOCA) on an operational readiness assessment of KDF troops deployed under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

KDF said the mission, conducted across all its bases under AUSSOM, is part of DOCA’s mandate to ensure military operations comply with KDF’s legal, policy, and ethical standards.

During the final leg of the assessment in Kismayo, the delegation was received by AUSSOM–KDF Sector II Commander Brigadier Edward Banda.

The team was briefed on key aspects of the operation, including personnel and equipment readiness, infrastructure, capacity development, troop welfare, and medical support. They later toured various departments within the camp to evaluate ongoing activities.

Brigadier Ntoyai underscored the importance of such regular evaluations, saying they play a vital role in strengthening professionalism within the ranks.

“The Directorate is mandated to conduct assessments to safeguard professional standards and adherence to international legal norms. It is a way of identifying areas where KDF can improve and enhance operational readiness,” he said.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the KDF–AUSSOM I contingent as they continue their tour of duty.

KDF noted that the visit reaffirmed DOCA’s commitment to promoting a culture of accountability, integrity, and compliance within Kenya’s military establishment.

AUSSOM, which replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), came into effect on January 1, 2025.

Approved by the African Union Peace and Security Council and authorized by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2767, the mission is tasked with supporting Somalia’s stabilization, state-building, and security priorities.