Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

During the final leg of the assessment in Kismayo, the delegation was received by AUSSOM–KDF Sector II Commander Brigadier Edward Banda/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF evaluates readiness of Somalia-based troops under AU stabilization mission

KDF said the mission, conducted across all its bases under AUSSOM, is part of DOCA’s mandate to ensure military operations comply with KDF’s legal, policy, and ethical standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 — The Chief of Inspectorate at the Defence Headquarters, Brigadier Lawrence Ntoyai, has led a delegation from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Directorate of Oversight, Compliance, and Accountability (DOCA) on an operational readiness assessment of KDF troops deployed under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

KDF said the mission, conducted across all its bases under AUSSOM, is part of DOCA’s mandate to ensure military operations comply with KDF’s legal, policy, and ethical standards.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the final leg of the assessment in Kismayo, the delegation was received by AUSSOM–KDF Sector II Commander Brigadier Edward Banda.

The team was briefed on key aspects of the operation, including personnel and equipment readiness, infrastructure, capacity development, troop welfare, and medical support. They later toured various departments within the camp to evaluate ongoing activities.

Brigadier Ntoyai underscored the importance of such regular evaluations, saying they play a vital role in strengthening professionalism within the ranks.

“The Directorate is mandated to conduct assessments to safeguard professional standards and adherence to international legal norms. It is a way of identifying areas where KDF can improve and enhance operational readiness,” he said.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the KDF–AUSSOM I contingent as they continue their tour of duty.

KDF noted that the visit reaffirmed DOCA’s commitment to promoting a culture of accountability, integrity, and compliance within Kenya’s military establishment.

AUSSOM, which replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), came into effect on January 1, 2025.

Approved by the African Union Peace and Security Council and authorized by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2767, the mission is tasked with supporting Somalia’s stabilization, state-building, and security priorities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

Kenyan Peacekeepers receive UN medals for distinguished service in Congo

Personnel from the Kenya Signals Company 3 (KENSIG 3) were on October 2 awarded UN Service Medals in recognition of their professionalism, resilience, and...

1 day ago

Africa

Kenya urges UN to secure predictable funding for AUSSOM to preserve gains

Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stressed the urgent need to sustain AUSSOM by fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which...

September 26, 2025

Africa

KDF troops in Somalia join aviation training to boost mission readiness

The training, which began on September 23, has also drawn participants from the Sierra Leone Formed Police Unit (AUSSOM–SLFPU) and AUSSOM’s civilian component.

September 26, 2025

Africa

Kenya, Ethiopia ink Defence Cooperation agreement to tackle regional security threats

KDF said the pact establishes a structured framework for more efficient, effective, and timely cooperation.

September 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi leaders petition MoD over ‘skewed’ 2025 recruitment plan

The leaders said that the recruitment itinerary risks disenfranchising thousands of eligible young people in the capital.

September 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF Announces October Recruitment Drive for Cadets, Officers and General Recruits

KDF emphasized that the recruitment exercise is free and open to all eligible candidates, warning the public against bribery or corruption during the process.

September 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF divers retrieve body of drowning victim from 80-foot deep Chepkorio Dam

The recovery operation, conducted on September 13, brought to an end a six-day search that had earlier proven unsuccessful.

September 14, 2025

Africa

Kenya hosts inaugural Djibouti code of conduct working Group 3 workshop in Mombasa

KDF said that the Working Group 3—focused on operational cooperation and coordination at sea.

September 2, 2025