Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said on Friday that the Council had also listed 24,213 centre managers to manage the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA)/KNEC

NATIONAL NEWS

KCSE, KPSEA and KJSEA: 3.4mn learners brace for exams starting October 17

KNEC will commence field administration of the national examinations and assessments on October 17.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will deploy 54,782 invigilators and 12,126 supervisors to oversee this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said on Friday that the Council had also listed 24,213 centre managers to manage the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that the field administration of the national examinations and assessments will begin on October 17.

“The field administration of the 2025 examinations and assessments is scheduled to start on Friday, October 17, and end on Friday, November 21, 2025,” Njengere explained.

He added that the examination cycle had already commenced with the registration of candidates, which was conducted between January 30 and March 30, 2025.

A total of 996,078 candidates have registered for KCSE, while 1,298,089 candidates will sit for KPSEA.

KNEC will also administer the inaugural KJSEA to 1,130,669 candidates, marking the first group under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

In total, KNEC will administer national examinations and assessments to 3,424,836 candidates across the country.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Nairobi Water Company staffer charged with forging KCSE certificate

Teresia Chepkemoi Chepkwony was arraigned on Wednesday before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where she faced multiple charges, including forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property,...

August 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC unveils digital verification of certificates

This move is part of a broader push by KNEC to ensure academic integrity in Kenya.

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC loses title deed, seeks public assitance to recover it

KNEC said individuals who may wish to send the document by mail may use the postal address P.O. Box 73598-00200.

July 1, 2025

County News

TSC deadline for recruiting 2,014 permanent teachers due on Monday

TSC noted that there are 1,309 vacancies in primary schools, 32 in junior secondary, and 673 in senior secondary schools.

May 17, 2025

EDUCATION

Migos demands action of schools witholding KCPE and KCSE certificates

Migos emphasized that it is illegal for institutions to withhold Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) or Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) for...

March 18, 2025

EDUCATION

KNEC releases 2025 KCSE timetable running from October 21

Candidates will begin with French, Sign Language, and German on the first day, followed by practical examinations from October 22 to October 31 in...

March 14, 2025

EDUCATION

KNEC insists on online-only registration for 2025 KCSE exams

Schools must log onto the KNEC portal using their examination center login credentials to facilitate the process.

February 19, 2025

EDUCATION

High Court suspends mid-year KCSE in urgent petition

Kisii High Court Lady Justice Teresia Achieng Odera certified the petition as urgent, pending a hearing scheduled for February 12.

January 30, 2025