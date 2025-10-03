KCSE, KPSEA and KJSEA: 3.4mn learners brace for exams starting October 17

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) will deploy 54,782 invigilators and 12,126 supervisors to oversee this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said on Friday that the Council had also listed 24,213 centre managers to manage the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

He noted that the field administration of the national examinations and assessments will begin on October 17.

“The field administration of the 2025 examinations and assessments is scheduled to start on Friday, October 17, and end on Friday, November 21, 2025,” Njengere explained.

He added that the examination cycle had already commenced with the registration of candidates, which was conducted between January 30 and March 30, 2025.

A total of 996,078 candidates have registered for KCSE, while 1,298,089 candidates will sit for KPSEA.

KNEC will also administer the inaugural KJSEA to 1,130,669 candidates, marking the first group under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

In total, KNEC will administer national examinations and assessments to 3,424,836 candidates across the country.