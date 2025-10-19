Connect with us

Speaking during Odinga's state funeral service, Musyoka cast the moment as both a generational shift in leadership and a covenant to uphold Raila's enduring legacy of justice, democracy, and electoral integrity

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Musyoka vows to complete Raila Odinga’s journey to ‘Canaan’ in 2027

Kalonzo vowed to deliver Kenyans to the long-promised “Canaan” on behalf of the fallen opposition icon.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed to take up the mantle to complete the political liberation journey begun by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, vowing to deliver Kenyans to the long-promised “Canaan” on behalf of the fallen opposition icon.

Speaking during Odinga’s state funeral service, Musyoka cast the moment as both a generational shift in leadership and a covenant to uphold Raila’s enduring legacy of justice, democracy, and electoral integrity.

“I want to talk to Raila, because I’ll never get this chance again,” Musyoka said. “You know, we called you Joshua. We never got to Canaan. There were indeed crocodiles across the River Jordan, as we used to say.”

For more than a decade, the vision of leading Kenyans to Canaan — a metaphor for a just, corruption-free, and prosperous nation — has been central to Raila Odinga’s political message.

Modern-day Joshua

The phrase gained national resonance during the 2017 NASA campaigns, where Raila portrayed himself as a modern-day Joshua destined to lead the nation across the metaphorical River Jordan into the promised land of democratic freedom.

Musyoka, who served as Raila’s running mate in that campaign and is now emerging as the new face of the opposition, positioned himself as the one to complete that unfinished journey.

“To paraphrase the late Martin Luther King Jr., you’ve been to the mountaintop, you’ve seen the promised land — and though you may not get there with us, we must get there on your behalf,” he declared.

“I give you my pledge: the values you stood for, the tears, the pain of a stolen election — as my brother James Orengo said — that pain will not be in vain. The nation is gathered together,” Musyoka added.

Musyoka has already been officially nominated by his party to run for the presidency in the 2027 General Election, following a National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on October 10.

His nomination forms part of a broader opposition effort to unite behind a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

The Wiper Democratic Movement also rebranded to the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) during the convention — signaling a renewed political direction and strategy for the 2027 race.

Comments
Comments

