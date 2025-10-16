KAA orders 2hr shutdown of JKIA airspace to allow security re-screening after breach by Raila supporters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced a temporary closure of the airspace over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to allow for enhanced security operations following the arrival of the remains of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to KAA, the closure, which took effect from 10:26 AM to 12:26 PM, is a precautionary measure to ensure maximum safety and order during the special operation.

“This essential measure is to facilitate an enhanced security rescreening operation following the arrival of the remains of the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya,” said Mohamud Gedi, the Acting Managing Director and CEO of KAA.

“The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and all airport users is our highest priority, and this action is part of our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security standards.”

The Authority urged passengers with scheduled flights during the closure window to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information and possible adjustments to their travel plans.

Gedi further expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, noting that the measure was necessary to uphold both national security and aviation safety.

The temporary suspension of air operations came as the country received the remains of the veteran opposition leader, whose passing has drawn national and global tributes.

Emotions continue to run high, with thousands of his supporters thronging the JKIA to receive his remains.

Security forces had a difficult time trying to control the crowds who breached security protocols and accessed the tarmac where the plane receiving Odinga’s remains had landed, a person considered as oner of the county’s foremost leaders.

Raila, aged 80, passed away on October 15, 2025, in Kochi, Kerala, India.

He had been in India for medical treatment and wellness therapies, including Ayurvedic care, when he collapsed during a morning walk.

He was taken to Devamatha Hospital, where medics attempted resuscitation but were ultimately unable to revive him.

Odinga’s health challenges in recent years included diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, conditions he had been managing during his stay in India.

In life, he was a towering figure in Kenya’s political and civic arenas, a force for pluralism, a stalwart of opposition, and often a bridge across ideological divides.