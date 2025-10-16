Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA orders 2hr shutdown of JKIA airspace to allow security re-screening after breach by Raila supporters

KAA says the closure is a precautionary measure to ensure maximum safety and order .

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced a temporary closure of the airspace over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to allow for enhanced security operations following the arrival of the remains of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to KAA, the closure, which took effect from 10:26 AM to 12:26 PM, is a precautionary measure to ensure maximum safety and order during the special operation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This essential measure is to facilitate an enhanced security rescreening operation following the arrival of the remains of the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya,” said Mohamud Gedi, the Acting Managing Director and CEO of KAA.

“The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and all airport users is our highest priority, and this action is part of our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security standards.”

The Authority urged passengers with scheduled flights during the closure window to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information and possible adjustments to their travel plans.

Gedi further expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, noting that the measure was necessary to uphold both national security and aviation safety.

The temporary suspension of air operations came as the country received the remains of the veteran opposition leader, whose passing has drawn national and global tributes.

Emotions continue to run high, with thousands of his supporters thronging the JKIA to receive his remains.

Security forces had a difficult time trying to control the crowds who breached security protocols and accessed the tarmac where the plane receiving Odinga’s remains had landed, a person considered as oner of the county’s foremost leaders.

Raila, aged 80, passed away on October 15, 2025, in Kochi, Kerala, India.

He had been in India for medical treatment and wellness therapies, including Ayurvedic care, when he collapsed during a morning walk.

He was taken to Devamatha Hospital, where medics attempted resuscitation but were ultimately unable to revive him.

Odinga’s health challenges in recent years included diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease, conditions he had been managing during his stay in India.

In life, he was a towering figure in Kenya’s political and civic arenas, a force for pluralism, a stalwart of opposition, and often a bridge across ideological divides.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Chaos at JKIA as crowds overwhelm security during Raila’s arrival

Chaos erupted at JKIA as crowds overran security during the arrival of Raila Odinga’s body. The planned state reception by President Ruto was disrupted...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM endorses Oburu Odinga as Acting Party leader after Raila’s death

The decision was made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Raila flight becomes most tracked worldwide ahead of arrival

Raila's remains are on Kenya Airways flight KQA203, one of the most tracked flights globally, set to arrive at JKIA at 9:30 a.m. where...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Flags fly at half-mast as Kenya mourns Raila Odinga

Kenya observes the second day of mourning for Raila Odinga, with flags at half-mast nationwide as the nation honors the former Prime Minister’s enduring...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Friday declared public holiday to honor Raila Odinga

Friday has been declared a national holiday as Kenyans prepare to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his state...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya awaits arrival of Raila’s body from India

The body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on its way home from India, with President William Ruto set to receive...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Calls for Unity as Party Mourns Raila

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna called on members to uphold the values of peace, solidarity and reflection as the party and nation come to terms...

20 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly sets Thursday full-day tribute for Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – The National Assembly will on Thursday hold a special sitting to honor the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga....

20 hours ago