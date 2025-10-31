Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Matheka Calls for Urgent Reforms to Protect Children in Kenya’s Justice System

Justice Matheka cited Section 22 of the Children Act, 2022, which requires that any person appearing to be a child must be presumed to be one unless proven otherwise.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 — The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on the Administration of Justice for Children, Justice Teresia Matheka, has called for urgent reforms and stronger coordination among child protection agencies to tackle systemic failures that continue to expose Kenyan children to abuse, neglect, and injustice.

Speaking during the official launch of the Annual Child Justice Service Month 2025, themed “Securing Justice for Every Child: Enhancing Multi-Agency Collaboration and Increasing Budgetary Allocation to Combat Child Abuse,” Justice Matheka emphasized the need to move beyond rhetoric and translate commitments into institutional action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This theme must not remain aspirational — it must become our operational reality,” she said. “When we fail to apply the law and safeguard the rights of children, we breach our oath and the Constitution.”

Justice Matheka cited Section 22 of the Children Act, 2022, which requires that any person appearing to be a child must be presumed to be one unless proven otherwise. She noted with concern that the disregard of this legal safeguard has led to minors being criminalized and processed through the adult justice system — a serious violation of their rights.

Highlighting persistent challenges such as delayed cases, weak coordination, and inadequate funding, Justice Matheka announced a series of key measures aimed at strengthening Kenya’s child justice framework that include enhanced case management where the Committee will enforce strict timelines to ensure that children’s cases are heard and concluded promptly, reducing trauma and restoring trust in the justice system.

  • Justice Matheka also urged judges, prosecutors, and police officers to uphold child protection laws and exercise vigilance when determining the age of offenders.

“Determining age does not require sophisticated equipment — it requires vigilance and a commitment to protecting children,” she said.

She further called for a shift from punitive approaches to child rehabilitation, emphasizing that justice for children must include education, psychosocial support, and community reintegration.

“Securing justice for every child is not just a legal obligation; it is a moral imperative and a test of our humanity,” she added.

Principal Secretary for the State Department for Children Welfare Services, Carren Agengó, who graced the occasion, commended the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) and the Standing Committee for their unwavering commitment to child justice.

“This year’s theme is both timely and urgent — a reminder that justice for children is not a peripheral concern but a national priority,” she said. The PS also pledged initiatives to reunite children in conflict with the law with their families after rehabilitation and reintegration.

Other speakers included Milimani High Court Family Division Presiding Judge Hillary Chemitei, representatives from the National Police Service, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Law Society of Kenya.

The Annual Child Justice Service Month serves as a national platform for the Judiciary and its partners to review progress, enhance collaboration, and reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to ensuring that every child in the justice system is treated with protection, dignity, and hope.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli Urges Lecturers, Universities to Resolve Pay Dispute Amicably

Speaking in Kisumu, Atwoli appealed to both parties to embrace dialogue, warning that prolonged industrial tension could disrupt learning.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyeri MCAs Dismiss Impeachment Calls Against Governor Mutahi Kahiga

The MCAs accused a section of political rivals of spreading misinformation to create divisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

33 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Sings “Norangwa” as He Rallies Support for UDA Candidate in Malava By-Election

The President’s impromptu performance drew cheers from the crowd, energizing supporters during a campaign rally in Malava constituency, Kakamega County.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nets thousands of litres of illicit brew in major Kericho blitz

The crackdown left a trail of destroyed brewing dens, with agents seizing and destroying an eye-watering 50,000 litres of the illicit drink Kangara, 100...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: We are Fully Supporting Broad-Based Candidates in Coming By-Elections

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Oct 31 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the broad-based coalition is working hard to ensure candidates sponsored by the alliance...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Mukhwana, KEBS Boss Lead Stakeholder Talks on Landmark Standards Bill, 2025

The Draft Standards Bill, 2025 seeks to repeal and replace the current Standards Act, Cap. 496, which has guided Kenya’s quality control regime for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto Hands Over Sh120mn Cochlear Implants to Restore Hearing for Kenyan Children

The devices, presented to the Ministry of Health under the First Lady’s Voice of Children Program, were a donation from Her Royal Highness Princess...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS to Recruit 10,000 Police Officers on November 17

The NPS said the exercise aims to strengthen its human resource capacity and enhance service delivery across the country.

2 hours ago