DIPLOMACY

Japan Embassy launches Japanese movie week 2025 in Nairobi to deepen cultural exchange

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Embassy of Japan in Kenya has officially opened the Japanese Movie Week 2025, an annual celebration aimed at promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding through film.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Nairobi, Deputy Chief of Mission and Counsellor Ogihara Hiroshi noted that the event reflects commitment to fostering closer cultural ties between Tokyo and Nairobi.

The event co-organized by the Embassy and the Japan Foundation brought together participants drawn from Kenya’s film industry, the media, and fans of Japanese culture.

He noted that this year’s edition features eight films across a variety of genres, including historical dramas, comedies, anime, and human stories that explore themes such as family, social issues, and personal growth.

“We would be delighted if this film allows you to experience Japanese culture and values,” the Deputy Chief of Mission said.

Ogihara noted the growing interest in Japanese culture among Kenyans, ranging from Japanese cuisine, manga and anime, martial arts, to traditional customs.

He encouraged learners of the Japanese language to use film as a tool for improving their skills.

“For those learning Japanese, encourage you to aim for a level where you can enjoy Japanese films without subtitles,” he said.

“Learning a language through film is a highly effective method in achieving this.”

The Embassy also announced plans to expand its cultural diplomacy efforts beyond film.

Ogihara revealed that next year, the Embassy plans to organize events focused on Japanese dishes which has been steadily gaining popularity in Kenya.

Guests at the event were treated to light refreshments prepared by Sakai Yujiro, the Ambassador’s personal chef, offering a taste of authentic Japanese culinary artistry.

“We hope this film week Will allow even more Kenyans experience the appeal of Japanese culture,” he said.

The Japanese Movie Week will run throughout the week, with free screenings open to the public, continuing Japan’s long-standing tradition of strengthening people-to-people connections through cultural exchange.

Kenya and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1963, and the two countries have since enjoyed warm and cordial ties.

Japan opened its Mission in Nairobi in 1964, and Kenya reciprocated in 1979.

Today, Kenya serves as a regional hub for Japanese engagement in East and Central Africa, hosting one of the largest Japanese communities on the continent.

Nairobi is also home to regional offices of major Japanese organizations, including JICA, JETRO, and JBIC, and over 100 Japanese companies now operate in Kenya.

