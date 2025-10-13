Interviews to Select 100,000 Youth for KSh50,000 Grants begin on October 13 – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 12 – Interviews to select 100,000 young entrepreneurs who will each receive a KSh50,000 business grant will begin across all sub-counties on Monday, President William Ruto has announced.

The KSh5 billion initiative—dubbed the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project—is a joint effort between the government and the World Bank.

The programme aims to empower 70 youth in each of Kenya’s 1,450 wards to launch and expand their businesses.

“Starting tomorrow, in every sub-county across Kenya, we will begin identifying 100,000 young people because we want to harness their energy, talent, and expertise to transform our nation,” said President Ruto.

He made the remarks on Sunday during the inauguration of the Nairobi Archdiocese of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya, held at the Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi.