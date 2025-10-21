International body for mediation inaugurated in Hong Kong with Kenya as Vice Chair

HONG KONG, Oct 21 — A brand-new chapter in the global dispute resolution mechanism opened on Monday with the inauguration of the International Organization for Mediation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Heralded as the world’s first intergovernmental body dedicated solely to mediation, the IOMed, championed by China and a broad coalition of nations, is primed to offer a powerful, collaborative alternative to costly legal battles.

An inauguration ceremony was held on Monday morning at the new organization’s permanent headquarters in the Old Wan Chai Police Station.

Speaking at the event, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu pledged full support for the IOMed, which positions the city as a vital hub in the global mediation landscape. Lee called the inauguration a testament to a shared global commitment to dialogue and cooperation over confrontation and conflict.

He highlighted Hong Kong’s unique advantages under the “one country, two systems” policy, including its common law system, its world-class law schools, and the tradition of upholding the rule of law.

Lee also outlined concrete plans to bolster the city’s role in international mediation, such as hosting a global mediation summit in 2026 and developing the nearby Hong Kong International Legal Service Building to provide additional facilities for the IOMed.

The establishment of the IOMed is widely seen as a direct response to a growing demand for a more accessible and equitable system, particularly for developing economies and small businesses.

‘Built with consensus’

Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, newly elected secretary-general of the IOMed, said the body is a global public good that has been “built from consensus, based on exclusivity, equality, mutual respect and understanding”.

Hua Chunying, China’s vice-minister of foreign affairs and chairperson of the IOMed Governing Council, emphasized in her opening remarks that the organization echoes “the core of our times and responds to the aspirations of the international community for the peaceful settlement of international disputes”.

Hua noted that the new organization supplements the existing international dispute settlement mechanisms and promotes a people-centered approach through affordable and high-quality mediation services.

“The IOMed values real actions. It will fully leverage the unique strength of mediation, such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness, accessibility and efficiency, and support the peaceful settlement of international disputes in a more sustainable way,” she said.

Kenya’s leadership

Willy Bett, Kenya’s ambassador to China and vice-chairperson of the IOMed Governing Council, said that for too long, dispute resolution has been “perceived as costly, hopeless and inaccessible”.

The IOMed is a long-awaited platform for the Global South, which will provide a dedicated and cost-effective forum for governments, businesses and investors to find common ground, Bett said.

“The IOMed is the tool to ‘de-risk’,” he added.

Martin Charles, Dominica’s ambassador to China, celebrated the IOMed as a “dream come true” and a “new era for dispute resolution” — one that allows smaller states to gain greater visibility and participation in global governance.

Tatiana Pugh Moreno, Venezuelan deputy minister of foreign affairs for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, hailed the IOMed as a necessary response to “imperialism and the many faces of colonialism”.

Monday’s ceremony also marked the completion of three years of development since the proposal for the establishment of the IOMed was first made.

