Interior PS Omollo defends new Cyber-crimes law amid censorship claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Raymond Omollo has defended the government against accusations that it is using the newly amended Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024 to suppress dissent and restrict freedom of expression.

In a statement posted on his official social media platforms, Omollo dismissed the allegations as misleading and urged Kenyans to read the legislation for themselves rather than rely on what he described as “inaccurate interpretations.”

“The amendments are progressive, expanding the mandate of the National Computer and Cyber-crimes Coordination Committee (NC4), by empowering it to issue lawful directives against websites involved in child pornography, human trafficking or terrorism,” he said

According to the Interior Principal Secretary, the amended law empowers the committee to issue lawful directives against websites found to be promoting child pornography, human trafficking, or terrorism-related content.

He emphasized that the government’s primary objective is to ensure a safe and trustworthy digital environment that supports innovation, e-commerce, online service delivery, and the protection of personal data.

“A secure and trustworthy cyberspace is indispensable to digital innovation, e-commerce, online service delivery and the protection of citizens’ data and livelihoods,” the Interior PS explained.

The Computer Misuse and Cybercrime (Amendment) Act, 2024 has sparked a court challenge from rights groups and opposition figures who claim it could restrict digital freedoms. The government says the law is vital to counter cyber threats, online extremism, and digital fraud.

Renowned gospel musician Reuben Kigame, the Kenya Human Rights Commission and 2027 Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Irungu Nyakera on Tuesday filed a petition seeking the High Court to nullify the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024.

They warned that it grants the state unfettered power to surveil, silence and even endanger citizens who criticize the regime.

“The petitioners argue that this vague and overbroad definition effectively grants the regime the discretion to determine what constitutes truth and to punish those who speak out against it,” the petition reads.

President William Ruto signed the contentious law on October 15, 2025, despite growing concerns that it could push state-sponsored repression.

The law compels all social-media users to verify their accounts using their government-issued legal names, a move the petitioners say opens the door to state surveillance, profiling, and intimidation of regime critics.

The petition notes that this is especially dangerous in a country where human rights defenders, journalists, and activists have historically been abducted, tortured, or killed after speaking out.

“The mandatory verification requirement constitutes a blanket infringement of the right to privacy under Article 31 of the Constitution,” the petition reads. “It forces the unnecessary revelation of private affairs and directly infringes upon the privacy of communications.”