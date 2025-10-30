Connect with us

The Social Health Insurance (SHA) replaced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). /FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ingasira, 4 others charged with Defrauding SHA Sh17.5mn in Fake Medical Claims

Ingasira together with four others however denied the charges and were each released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Former acting Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer Robert Ingasira has bee charged with conspiracy to defraud and falsification of health information.

The accused appeared before a Nairobi court where they denied ten counts, including acquisition and use of proceeds of crime, uttering false documents, and misappropriation of funds.

According to the charge sheet, the offences were committed between October 2024 and May 2025, when the accused, jointly with others not before court, allegedly conspired to defraud SHA of Sh17,591,473 by submitting falsified medical claims under Archprime Medical Clinic in Homa Bay County.

In the first count, all six were accused of conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

In the second count, Otula, Daraja, and Abuna were charged with falsifying health information, contrary to Section 48(1)(c) of the Social Health Insurance Act, by knowingly submitting false medical documents to claim benefits not lawfully due.

The third and fourth counts allege that Otula, Daraja, and Archprime Medical Clinic acquired and used proceeds of crime, in violation of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, by obtaining and utilizing more than Sh17 million in fraudulent SHA payments.

Rosemary Daraja, who served at Archprime Clinic, faces five additional counts of uttering false documents, contrary to Sections 353 and 349 of the Penal Code, for allegedly submitting falsified medical records of several patients — including Edna Amondi Dulo, Maureen Atieno, Alice Akinyi Oburu, Felix Omondi Omondi, and Andrew Okaka — to SHA while purporting them to be genuine.

In the final count, Elijah Wachira and Robert Ingasira, both officials of the Social Health Authority, were accused of misappropriating funds, contrary to Section 48(2) of the Social Health Insurance Act, for allegedly mishandling the Sh17.5 million belonging to the Authority.

All the accused pleaded not guilty and were released on cash bail of Ksh500,000 each pending trial.

