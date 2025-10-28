India resumes direct passenger flights to China – China Daily

Indian carrier IndiGo completed a flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday, marking the resumption of direct passenger flights between the two countries, which had been suspended for the past five years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The trip was fully booked with 176 passengers.

The resumed flights will facilitate trips for business people visiting the ongoing China Import and Export Fair, or Canton Fair, in Guangzhou.

IndiGo has scheduled to launch new direct flights between New Delhi and Guangzhou on Nov 10.