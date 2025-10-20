India at the UN: Delivery, Partnership, Credibility

In September 2023, as world leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, the atmosphere was fraught: climate talks were stalling, the global economy was under pressure, and the war in Ukraine had deepened the East–West rift.

Amid that tension, one moment cut through: India’s push to seat the African Union as a permanent member of the G20—realised that month at the New Delhi summit. It was more than symbolism. It signalled how India has moved from being a participant in multilateral forums to a pivotal influencer in global governance.

As the UN marks its 80th anniversary this year, India’s rise has been less about headline rhetoric and more about shaping outcomes—a blend of pragmatism and inclusivity. In an era when multilateralism is under strain, New Delhi has positioned itself as a credible bridge—amplifying the aspirations of the Global South through three pillars: leadership through action, partnerships with purpose, and principled credibility.

Leadership through action. During the pandemic, Vaccine Maitri supplied doses to nearly 100 countries, turning solidarity from slogan into logistics. India has also delivered rapid humanitarian aid—from earthquakes in Nepal and Türkiye to development support across Africa and the Pacific—building durable goodwill.

Climate diplomacy with balance. India insists on fairness via common but differentiated responsibilities while committing to net-zero by 2070. Initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, co-founded with France, show an ability not only to critique inequities but to convene workable coalitions.

Partnerships with purpose. The India–UN Global Capacity-Building Initiative captures a shift from top-down aid to demand-driven collaboration. By exporting expertise in digital public infrastructure, health systems, food security and statistics—tailored to local contexts—India recasts South–South cooperation as co-creation rather than dependency. For small island states facing climate risk or African governments seeking stronger data for policymaking, that approach signals solidarity on equal terms.

Credibility in a fractured world. At the UN, voice follows trust. On Ukraine, India has consistently urged respect for sovereignty, dialogue and diplomacy while maintaining ties with both Russia and the West—firm in principle, flexible in approach. Its 2021–22 term on the UN Security Council, including chairing counter-terrorism and sanctions committees, was marked by measured, problem-solving diplomacy rather than theatrics.

From its early post-independence years, India aligned with the Global South. Today, it has turned that identity into real influence. As debates over UN reform intensify, India’s trajectory offers a way forward: deliver first, build partnerships of equals, and practise credible diplomacy that lowers the temperature while raising ambition.

From rebutting baseless propaganda to championing practical reforms, India is not only advancing its interests at the UN—it is helping redefine the terms of global cooperation.