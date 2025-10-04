In numbers: Kenya’s largest-ever exam season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2025 national examinations, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has released fresh details on the scale of this year’s exercise. From supervisors to candidates, here’s what the numbers reveal:

91,121 officials

54,782 invigilators

12,126 supervisors

24,213 centre managers

These officials will be deployed across the country to oversee the smooth administration of exams at both primary and secondary levels.

Key Dates

October 17, 2025 → Field administration begins

November 21, 2025 → Exams officially close

KNEC notes that the exam cycle began earlier with candidate registration between January 30 and March 30, 2025.

3.42 million candidates nationwide

This year’s national examinations will be the largest ever in Kenya’s history, with 3,424,836 candidates sitting various assessments.

KCSE: 996,078 candidates

996,078 candidates KPSEA: 1,298,089 candidates

1,298,089 candidates KJSEA (inaugural exam): 1,130,669 candidates

First-Ever KJSEA

The Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) debuts this year under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

1.13 million learners will be the pioneers of the junior secondary assessment.

Nationwide coverage

From urban centers to remote villages, exams will be administered across tens of thousands of schools and exam centers under the coordination of county and sub-county officials.

KNEC speaks

KNEC CEO David Njengere emphasized the Council’s readiness in an address on Friday:

“The 2025 examinations and assessments will run from October 17 to November 21. We are prepared to ensure credible, secure, and fair assessments for all candidates.”

Why it matters