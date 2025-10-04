Connect with us

This year’s national examinations will be the largest ever in Kenya’s history, with 3,424,836 candidates sitting various assessments/FILE

EDUCATION

In numbers: Kenya’s largest-ever exam season

This year’s national examinations will be the largest ever in Kenya’s history, with 3,424,836 candidates sitting various assessments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 — With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2025 national examinations, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has released fresh details on the scale of this year’s exercise. From supervisors to candidates, here’s what the numbers reveal:

91,121 officials

  • 54,782 invigilators
  • 12,126 supervisors
  • 24,213 centre managers
    These officials will be deployed across the country to oversee the smooth administration of exams at both primary and secondary levels.

Key Dates

  • October 17, 2025 → Field administration begins
  • November 21, 2025 → Exams officially close
    KNEC notes that the exam cycle began earlier with candidate registration between January 30 and March 30, 2025.

3.42 million candidates nationwide

This year’s national examinations will be the largest ever in Kenya’s history, with 3,424,836 candidates sitting various assessments.

  • KCSE: 996,078 candidates
  • KPSEA: 1,298,089 candidates
  • KJSEA (inaugural exam): 1,130,669 candidates

First-Ever KJSEA

The Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) debuts this year under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).
1.13 million learners will be the pioneers of the junior secondary assessment.

Nationwide coverage

From urban centers to remote villages, exams will be administered across tens of thousands of schools and exam centers under the coordination of county and sub-county officials.

KCSE, KPSEA and KJSEA: 3.4mn learners brace for exams starting October 17 » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

KNEC speaks

KNEC CEO David Njengere emphasized the Council’s readiness in an address on Friday:

“The 2025 examinations and assessments will run from October 17 to November 21. We are prepared to ensure credible, secure, and fair assessments for all candidates.”

Why it matters

  • This is the largest exam season in Kenya’s history.
  • The transition to CBC marks a turning point for millions of learners.
  • The deployment of nearly 100,000 officials underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding exam integrity.
