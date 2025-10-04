In numbers: Continuous Voter Registration drive off to a slow start

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — Kenya’s voter registration drive is off to a sluggish start, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reporting just 7,048 new voters in the first week of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The exercise, which began on September 29, is part of the IEBC’s effort to register 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Here’s how the numbers stack up so far:

7,048 New Voters

Registered across the country during the first week of the CVR exercise — a modest start compared to the Commission’s long-term target.

259 Voter Transfers

Kenyans who shifted their registration to new constituencies or wards since the rollout.

Minor updates such as name corrections or ID changes were recorded during the same period.

Top Performer: Nairobi City

The capital leads with 1,597 new registrations and 42 transfers, followed by Mombasa, Kiambu, and Kisii counties showing moderate progress.

Counties Lagging Behind

Several counties have recorded fewer than 100 new voters:

Nyamira – 10

– 10 Lamu – 1

– 1 Tharaka Nithi – 24

– 24 Embu – 71

– 71 Tana River – 21

– 21 Isiolo – 34

The figures highlight slow turnout, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns.

6.3 Million Target

That’s the Commission’s goal for new registrations before 2027 — meaning it must significantly ramp up outreach and civic education to close the gap.

Technology Upgrade

IEBC has introduced iris recognition as an additional biometric identifier, alongside fingerprints and facial photographs, to enhance voter verification and reduce errors.

By-Election Exemptions

Continuous registration continues nationwide except in areas preparing for the November 27 by-elections.

What IEBC says

“Every eligible Kenyan should have a fair and equal opportunity to register as a voter and to exercise their democratic right,”

— Erastus Edung Ethekon, IEBC Chairperson

The Commission insists the process remains accessible, transparent, and efficient, but acknowledges that low turnout remains a major challenge.