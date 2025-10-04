Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

December 16, 2021 | A voter casts her ballot in a ward by-election at Mahoo Primary School polling station in Taveta, Taita Taveta County/IEBC

NATIONAL NEWS

In numbers: Continuous Voter Registration drive off to a slow start

The exercise, which began on September 29, is part of the IEBC’s effort to register 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — Kenya’s voter registration drive is off to a sluggish start, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reporting just 7,048 new voters in the first week of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The exercise, which began on September 29, is part of the IEBC’s effort to register 6.3 million new voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here’s how the numbers stack up so far:

7,048 New Voters

Registered across the country during the first week of the CVR exercise — a modest start compared to the Commission’s long-term target.

259 Voter Transfers

Kenyans who shifted their registration to new constituencies or wards since the rollout.

8 Voters Updated Their Details

Minor updates such as name corrections or ID changes were recorded during the same period.

Top Performer: Nairobi City

The capital leads with 1,597 new registrations and 42 transfers, followed by Mombasa, Kiambu, and Kisii counties showing moderate progress.

Counties Lagging Behind

Several counties have recorded fewer than 100 new voters:

  • Nyamira – 10
  • Lamu – 1
  • Tharaka Nithi – 24
  • Embu – 71
  • Tana River – 21
  • Isiolo – 34

The figures highlight slow turnout, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns.

6.3 Million Target

That’s the Commission’s goal for new registrations before 2027 — meaning it must significantly ramp up outreach and civic education to close the gap.

Technology Upgrade

IEBC has introduced iris recognition as an additional biometric identifier, alongside fingerprints and facial photographs, to enhance voter verification and reduce errors.

By-Election Exemptions

Continuous registration continues nationwide except in areas preparing for the November 27 by-elections.

What IEBC says

“Every eligible Kenyan should have a fair and equal opportunity to register as a voter and to exercise their democratic right,”
Erastus Edung Ethekon, IEBC Chairperson

The Commission insists the process remains accessible, transparent, and efficient, but acknowledges that low turnout remains a major challenge.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC lists 7,048 new voters nationwide in 4 days

Despite the nationwide rollout, the Commission is struggling to attract large numbers of new voters, with figures indicating a slow start in many parts...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Targets 28.5mn Registered Voters by 2027 in Fresh Drive

The exercise will also facilitate those seeking to transfer their registration to different polling stations.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethekon rules out boundary review before 2027, projects Sh57bn poll budget

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon cited legal hurdles and limited timelines, saying the exercise would be impossible to complete within the less than two years...

September 26, 2025

Headlines

IEBC staff undergo training ahead of Continuous Voter Registration and by-elections

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon reminded staff that they are more than just officers behind a desk—they are the living face of Kenya’s democracy, from...

September 16, 2025

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

IEBC, EACC sued over failure to enforce Parliamentary Ethics Code

The accountability and integrity requirements under our Constitution are key to the standard of governance contemplated by the people of Kenya. Our institutions must...

September 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Campaign period for Nov 27 by-elections to run Oct 8–Nov 24: IEBC

Campaign activities will be allowed daily between 7am and 6pm across all electoral areas, the commission confirmed in a communiqué on Wednesday.

September 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Continuous Voter Registration exercise to resume from Sep 29: IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise from September...

August 28, 2025

Kenya

IEBC replaces expelled Senator Gloria Orwoba with Consolata Wakwabubi

Orwoba was expelled from UDA in May 2025 after the party accused her of disloyalty and violating the party’s code of conduct.

August 16, 2025