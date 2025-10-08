IEBC Seeks UN Support to Bolster Preparedness for 2027 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has appealed for enhanced technical and strategic support from the United Nations (UN) ahead of the 2027 General Election, as part of efforts to strengthen electoral integrity and institutional capacity.

The Commission held a consultative meeting with the UN Electoral Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) Team to Kenya, during which discussions centred on mutual areas of collaboration in election preparedness and management.

The UN delegation, led by Akinyemi Adegbola, Principal Electoral Advisor at the UN Electoral Assistance Division (EAD), assured the Commission of continued partnership aimed at sustaining Kenya’s standing as a model of democracy in Africa through the conduct of credible, transparent, and inclusive elections.

Adegbola noted that the UN would review and strategically align its assistance with the IEBC’s identified priorities to ensure timely and effective support ahead of the 2027 polls.

In his remarks, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, HSC, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening operational systems and stakeholder confidence through early engagement and structured collaboration.

“We should involve all players in the electoral process to ensure everyone plays their role. I call upon the UN NAM team to support the Commission early enough and not to wait to come on board close to the 2027 General Election,” Ethekon said.

The Chairperson highlighted key areas where the Commission seeks support, including youth engagement, voter inclusion, strategic communication, capacity building, electoral security and conflict prevention, structured stakeholder dialogue, and voter education campaigns.

Particular emphasis was placed on technological support to counter emerging digital threats such as misinformation, disinformation, and AI-generated deepfakes, as well as the need to build the capacity of IEBC teams responsible for digital monitoring, communication, and public information.

Ethekon further observed that since the assumption of office by the current Commission, deliberate steps have been taken to establish operational clarity, strengthen institutional structures, and rebuild public trust in the electoral process.

“The journey of building credible electoral systems is both complex and continuous. But with your partnership, we are better positioned to uphold the democratic aspirations of the Kenyan people,” he stated.

The meeting is part of the Commission’s broader engagement with development partners and stakeholders as it lays the groundwork for the 2027 General Election and upcoming by-elections.