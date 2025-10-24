Connect with us

IEBC refutes declaring UDA duo uncontested winners of Tembelio and Metkei mini-polls

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Edung Ethekon declared the two duly elected after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November 27 by-election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that it has issued a Gazette Notice declaring no contest in the upcoming Tembelio and Metkei Ward by-elections.

In a statement, the Commission clarified that the document titled Declaration of No Contest for Members of Tembelio and Metkei Wards in the By-Elections scheduled for 27th November 2025 is fake.

The electoral body further cautioned against the spread of false information that could mislead voters ahead of the by-elections.

“The Gazette Notice circulating online titled ‘Declaration of No Contest for Members of Tembelio and Metkei Wards in the By-Elections scheduled for 27th November 2025’ is fake. The Commission advises the public to disregard it,” read a statement on the IEBC social media pages.

The fake notice suggested that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Edung Ethekon had declared United Democratic Alliance’s Reuben Kigen and Phillip Kipkosgei as the newly elected MCAs for Tembelio and Metkei Wards after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November 27 by-election.

The Metkei ward vacancy arose after former Metkei MCA Lawi Kipng’etich Kibire resigned in February 2025 and was subsequently elected Speaker of the Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly.

The Tembelio vacancy followed the elevation of former Tembelio MCA Evans Kapkea to the position of Uasin Gishu deputy governor in 2024.

IEBC will no hold by-elections in 16 electoral units out of 18 contests that were gazetted in a schedule for all pending by-polls.

Other wards named for polls include Angata Nanyokie (Samburu), Chemundu/Kapng’etuny (Nandi), Chewani (Tana River), Fafi (Garissa), Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), Mumbuni North (Machakos).

There are also Narok Town (Narok), Purko (Kajiado), Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya and Ekerenyo (Nyamira), plus Lake Zone and Nanaam (Turkana) respectively.

At the constituency level, by-elections will be carried out in Kasipul, Malava, Banissa, Mbeere North, Magarini and Ugunja to replace, among others, Charles Ong’ondo Were and Malulu Injendi, who passed away this year.

