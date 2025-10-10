Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

IEBC Opens Disputes Resolution Window as By-Election Candidate Clearance Concludes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the opening of a 10-day disputes resolution window, following the conclusion of candidate clearance for the upcoming 24 by-elections slated to be held on November 27.

The Erastus Ekethon team says per the window allows aggrieved parties to file complaints regarding the nomination of candidates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The poll agency has in the meantime emphasized the importance of adhering to the electoral timeline, noting that campaigns for the by-elections will cease on November 25.

“All campaign activities for the by-elections must cease 48 hours before the election date. Candidates are urged to strictly adhere to the code of conduct during the electioneering period,” read a statement from the IEBC.

The Commission has further called upon candidates and members of the public to maintain peace and order during the campaign period.

The IEBC released a Gazette Notice announcing that the by-elections shall be conducted in electoral areas spanning both parliamentary and ward-level.

The 24 by-elections include seven parliamentary seats—six in the National Assembly (Ugunja, Kasipul, Mbeere North, Banisa, Magarini, and Malava) and one in the Senate (Baringo County).

17 ward-level seats across various counties including Samburu, Nandi, Tana River, Garissa, Nairobi City, Kakamega, Elgeyo Marakwet, Machakos, Narok, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu, Nyamira, and Turkana counties.

The vacancies have arisen from a range of causes including the 2023 death of Banisa MP Kullow Hassan, and judicial election nullification like Harrison Kombe, MP for Magarini constituency.

The delay in the Commission’s reconstitution played an implicatory role in the by-elections delay as it lacked Commissioners to receive the notification from Parliament and commence operations to fill the mentioned vacancies.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

82 Kisii Youth Graduate from KCB-Sponsored Vocational Program and Tools to Start Businesses

The graduates pursued various courses, including plumbing, hairdressing, catering, and electrical engineering. Each participant was not only equipped with practical skills but also provided...

2 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Court Approves Search & Exhumation in Lake Nakuru Park in Hunt for Missing Man

DCI officers from the Homicide Department sought the orders earlier this week as part of ongoing efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding Brian Odhiambo’s...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Japan Embassy launches Japanese movie week 2025 in Nairobi to deepen cultural exchange

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 9 – The Embassy of Japan in Kenya has officially opened the Japanese Movie Week 2025, an annual celebration aimed at...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Overturns 100-Year Sentence for Former Children’s Home Director convicted of defiling minors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The High Court in Nairobi has overturned the conviction and 100-year prison sentence imposed on Stephen Nzuki Mutisya, the...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Runda residents demonstrate over illegal attempt to grab public land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Demonstrations were Thursday staged in the leafy suburb of Runda, Nairobi County, as residents protested against what they termed...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teen Claiming to Be President Ruto’s Son Freed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – A 19-year-old man who claimed to be President William Ruto’s son has been released by a Nairobi court on...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Burale Sues Alex Mwakideu and Ex-Wife for Sh20mn Over Defamation

He claims the video depicted him as manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler, and homosexual, allegations he describes as malicious.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya has increased shareholding in Trade and Development Bank by $100mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Kenya has increased shareholding in Trade and Development Bank (TDB) by $100 million, an African multilateral financial institution, President...

16 hours ago