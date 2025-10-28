IEBC lists locations of constituency offices to boost voter registration turnout

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 28 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has released a comprehensive list of constituency offices across the country in a move aimed at enhancing access to voter registration services ahead of the upcoming general election.

According to the Commission, the move seeks to ensure that eligible Kenyans who have not yet registered as voters can easily locate their nearest registration centers and update their details where necessary.

The list of constituency offices can be accessed by clicking on hyperlink posted on IEBC social media platforms.

Voter registration remains open at all constituency offices during official working hours, with the Commission reminding citizens that having a valid national ID or passport is mandatory for registration.

IEBC launched the continuous voter registration exercise on September 28, 2025 but as at October 10, the exercise has so far captured 20,754 new registrations, with 3,207 voters transferring to preferred electoral areas and eight others updating their personal information.

The Commission went ahead to remind Kenyans that the exercise is important for a free and fair election.

“Your Participation is Vital in strengthening free, fair and credible elections,” the statement reads.

The poll agency further noted that turnout among young people, the main target group of the ongoing registration, has been disappointingly low.

“While we commend this progress, turnout among the targeted youths remains lower than expected, with a national target of 6.3 million new voters, the commission urges all the eligible Kenyans, particularly the youths, to take this opportunity to register and make their choices count in the 2027General election,” the statement reads